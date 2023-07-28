London
Wizkid performing live on stage
Photograph: Franklin Sheard Jr / Shutterstock.com

Wizkid at London Tottenham Stadium: timings, setlist and everything you need to know

The ‘More Love Less Ego’ tour lands in London this Saturday

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
It’s a big weekend for afrobeats in London. This Saturday, Wizkid’s ‘More Love Less Ego’ lands in the capital, as the Nigerian singer plays his biggest UK show to date at Tottenham Stadium. If you’re a member of the Wizkid FC, this is all the information you need about his north London show on Saturday July 29. 

What time will Wizkid come on stage? 

Wizkid’s stage time hasn't been confirmed, but the first support act comes on at 6pm. The show finishes at 10.30pm.

What’s the full setlist? 

An official setlist for Wizkid at Tottenham Stadium hasn’t been released, but this is what he played at his last concert:

  1. Soco
  2. Energy (Stay Far Away) (Skepta cover)
  3. Come Closer
  4. Ginger
  5. Mood
  6. Daddy Yo
  7. One Dance (Drake cover)
  8. The Matter (Maleek Berry cover)
  9. Play Video
  10. Don’t Dull
  11. Show You the Money
  12. Caro
  13. In My Bed
  14. Beat of Life (Samba)
  15. Bad to Me
  16. Soco
  17. Call Me Every Day (Chris Brown cover)
  18. Fever
  19. PAMI
  20. Azonto
  21. Joro
  22. Essence
  23. Ojuelegba

Who is supporting Wizkid? 

Wizkid will be supported by Nigerian duo The Cavemen, followed by American afrobeats artist Masego. 

Are there any tickets left? 

Unorganised Wizkid fans, you are in luck, because the 60,000 capacity stadium show hasn’t sold out yet. There are still seated and standing tickets available on Ticketmaster

What time do doors open? 

Doors open at Tottenham Stadium on Saturday at 5pm. 

What’s the London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s bag policy?

The north London venue doesn’t allow any bags bigger than an A4 piece of paper (21cm x 30cm), which means no backpacks. As with most gigs, items like fireworks, knives or drugs aren’t allowed, but you can use your common sense for that. The stadium also doesn’t allow flag poles longer than 1m, or flags or banners bigger than 250cm on their longest side.

        Loading animation
