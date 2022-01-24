London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Proposed Tokyo made of wood
Photograph: Sumitomo Forestry & Nikken Sekkei

Wooden skyscrapers could be on the horizon for London

The City of London is thinking about changing planning laws to make them easier to build

Chris Waywell
Written by
Chris Waywell
Advertising

Planning authorities in the City of London are considering relaxing rules over very tall wooden buildings so that new builds in the Square Mile have a reduced ecological impact.

The news arrives after a Japanese company has revealed its plans to construct the world’s highest wooden building in Tokyo. Not yet, though. Sumitomo Forestry Co aims to complete the building by 2041, which will be the company’s 350th anniversary. It’s intended to be 70 storeys high, with a budget of around £4 billion.

Back in 2019, plans were announced for Oakwood Tower, aka the ‘wooden Shard’, a London skyscraper that would be the second-tallest building in the city. Although tall wooden buildings are common in Scandinavia and other parts of Europe, they have never been popular in London, and local planning regulations have contributed to their non-adoption in the capital, along with fears about their safety and potential risk of fire. However, their champions claim that there is no greater risk of flammability with a wooden-framed skyscraper than any other kind, and that their carbon footprint is considerably smaller than an equivalent building made of steel and concrete.

In an article in the Telegraph, Stuart Baillie, head of planning at estate agency Knight Frank, said: ‘The concept of a wooden skyscraper is a really interesting one, and it’s something we’re going to have to think seriously about if we want to significantly lower the carbon footprint of tall buildings in the future.’ 

The capital’s skyline could be set to change all over again.

Is it the end of the road for London’s Boris Buses?

The Victorians even managed to make pedestrian subways impossibly beautiful.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on green cities

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.