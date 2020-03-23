Working from home? Need motivational bangers? We got ’em!

Working from home is the new normal, but it’s not without its challenges, especially if you’ve never really done it before. How do you psyche yourself for eight hours of emails, conference calls and Google hangouts when the dog’s looking at you weirdly and last night’s dirty dishes seem to be taunting you from the kitchen sink?

This is where a failsafe motivational playlist comes in. You need a stack of absolutely massive bangers to jump-start your brain when you can’t justify making another cup of coffee or dipping into the biscuit tin again. We’ve compiled a playlist that gets the job done while obeying the golden rule of motivational playlists: a certain amount of cheese is essential, but you don’t want to overload it. And yes, it does kick off with ‘Work from Home’ by Fifth Harmony, because, well, we’re only human. Enjoy!

