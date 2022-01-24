Try it, you might like it

I mean, you probably don’t need much more information than that headline. Obviously, your first question is: why would anyone spoil a perfectly delicious sheep’s stomach stuffed with mystery offal and barley by sticking it on a pizza?

Hold hard, though. The ‘Ode to a Haggis’ pizza features reliably excellent Macsween’s Haggis (as sold in Waitrose, in case that cuts any ice with the culinarily reluctant middle classes among you), cavolo nero and black chilli chutney. There are also veggie and vegan options available, with veggie haggis and vegan mozzarella.

In case you’re not familiar with the whole Burns Night vibe, it celebrates Scotland’s national bard, Robert ‘Rabbie’ Burns, who was basically a poetic genius who helped establish the nation as a bone-fide literary force to be reckoned with and wrote a very charming poem about a mouse (as well as the now-famous ‘Address to a Haggis’: ‘Fair fa’ your honest, sonsie face / Great chieftain o’ the pudding-race!’ [‘sonsie’ means ‘attractive’, apparently]).

Anyway, there’s no doubt that Caledonia’s most fêted poet would probably have really dug the fact that the peasant foodstuff he so eloquently eulogised was being celebrated by being stuck on another nation’s favourite peasant foodstuff, especially given the unique relationship that Italy and Scotland have had since Rabbie’s demise.

In all branches of Yard Sale, Jan 25-30. Details here.

