You can actually now visit Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s guinea-pig café from ‘Fleabag’

If you’ve missed out on tickets to every ‘Fleabag’ event going, there’s now a new – albeit temporary – way to experience a slice of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s cult comedy with no online ticket queues to contend with.

Waterstones Piccadilly has recreated the show’s quirky guinea-pig-themed café to celebrate the publication of ‘Fleabag: The Scriptures’ – a fantastically un-Christmassy tie-in book that includes new writing from Waller-Bridge, film scripts and other material from the series.

Head up to the third floor of Waterstones and you’ll find the replica of the eatery packed with guinea-pig art, a hutchful of cuddly toy critters and props from the show. Keep an eye out for pictures of the titular character’s best friend Boo and the gold nude figurine created by Olivia Colman’s character, the Godmother.

Unfortunately, there’ll be no real-life guinea pigs to be found and you won’t be able to order and eat any food there – although, if, like in the show, you’re charged £12.55 for a cheese sandwich and forced to chat to strangers on Wednesdays, that’s probably a good thing.

Find the replica guinea pig cafe on the third floor of Waterstone’s Piccadilly. See it for free from Tue Nov 12-Sun Nov 17.

Images: Lydia Blagden