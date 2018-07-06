You can buy Lindt’s swanky version of Nutella in London. Here's where

People have been going nuts for Lindt’s new Hazelnut Cream spread. It’s like Nutella, but nuttier. We're talking 40 percent nuts, versus only 13 percent in Fererro’s version. A real kick in the, ahem, nuts for the competitor!

This tantalising treat is currently in such low supply that it’ll set you back twenty big ones on Amazon when it only retails for the humble price of £5.99. But, much like everyone's favourite multi-purpose cleaner, we've done the hard work and found a London stockist, so you don't have to.

It’s actually available in Wembley, of all places. Imagine – you could be bringing this sweet and sticky meal substitute home along with the football tomorrow afternoon. A momentous occasion.

Lindt Chocolate Shop

Unit 91

Wembley Park Boulevard

Wembley London

HA9 0FD

You're welcome.

