You can buy Lindt’s swanky version of Nutella in London. Here's where

By Samantha Willis Posted: Friday July 6 2018, 11:48am

People have been going nuts for Lindt’s new Hazelnut Cream spread. It’s like Nutella, but nuttier. We're talking 40 percent nuts, versus only 13 percent in Fererro’s version. A real kick in the, ahem, nuts for the competitor!

This tantalising treat is currently in such low supply that it’ll set you back twenty big ones on Amazon when it only retails for the humble price of £5.99. But, much like everyone's favourite multi-purpose cleaner, we've done the hard work and found a London stockist, so you don't have to.

It’s actually available in Wembley, of all places. Imagine – you could be bringing this sweet and sticky meal substitute home along with the football tomorrow afternoon. A momentous occasion.

Lindt Chocolate Shop
Unit 91
Wembley Park Boulevard 
Wembley London
HA9 0FD

You're welcome.

Staff writer
By Samantha Willis

Samantha Willis is social media editor at Time Out. She's always on two percent batt and once got hit by a tractor in London. Follow her on Instagram @samanthawillis.

