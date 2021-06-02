You can get fish and chips for 10p at Poppies this Friday

What can you buy for 10p in London? Maybe... nothing? Even Freddos aren’t 10p anymore. But that’s about to change for one day only, as beloved London restaurant chain Poppies is serving up fish and chips for 10p. Yes, really, which is great news for your bank balance if you forgot how expensive going out was and spent your entire pay cheque over the sunny bank holiday weekend.

On Friday 4th June, to celebrate national fish and chip day (you had that in your diary already, didn’t you?) Poppies is rolling back its prices to the days of 1950s when a portion of cod and chips was a mere 10p (actually 10d, if you want to be a pedant about it).

The offer is available from 11am this Friday at its branches in Spitalfields, Camden and Soho, for the first 100 customers dining in at each location. Dig out your pocket change and get down there early.

