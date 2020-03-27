You can now do a virtual walk around the Crystal Palace dinosaurs

While there are, no doubt, still plenty of local people taking their daily, socially distanced exercise session within sight of London’s most iconic anatomically incorrect Victorian dinosaur statues, for most of us Crystal Palace’s prehistoric beasts are now out of reach until the current horror is over. Heck, even setting plagues aside, some people just never lived near them in the first place.

Fortunately, the Friends of Crystal Palace Dinosaurs have stepped up to the proverbial Mesozoic plate, and shared a speedy two-minute virtual tour of the park, complete with an explanation of what all the creatures are – which even park regulars might find illuminating. Check it out below.

For those unable to visit, we made a virtual walk around the Crystal Palace Dinosaurs! Complete with labels for the sculptures, and a fake soundtrack (it was windy in the park today!)



With love from the Friends 💚🦖 pic.twitter.com/G64aadXxYe — Crystal Palace Dinos (@cpdinosaurs) March 26, 2020

