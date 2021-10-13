Best for those who like their exercise with a side of culture
When Jonny Cash sang ‘I walk the line’ he didn’t, to our knowledge, mean taking a Saturday stroll from Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to the Greenwich Peninsula. But no worries, because this delightful walk around the further reaches of East London is deserving of a song even if it doesn’t have one – yet. Heralded as London’s first contemporary art walk, The Line gives beady-eyed walkers the chance to see installations and sculptures by contemporary artists. Highlights include Joanna Rajkowska's splendid ‘The Hatchling’.