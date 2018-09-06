Us Londoners may spend a pretty crazy amount of time on the tube. But who wouldn’t love to snoop around a disused station?

Now, once again, we have the chance. Aldwych’s tube station is open for tours, where visitors will be able to take a look around the ticket hall, original lifts, abandoned platforms and tunnels, and inter-connecting walkways

This station has played host to important parts of war and film history, from providing shelter to Londoners and museum relics during the Blitz, to being used for film and TV shoots for hits such as ‘Darkest Hour’, ‘Sherlock’, ‘Mr Selfridge’ and ‘Atonement’.

Beware: the original lifts do not work, so the tour involves steps only. Wear your comfy walking shoes.

