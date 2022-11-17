You can post a Cadbury’s chocolate bar to a loved one for free this Christmas

Scratching your head at what to get your tricky Uncle Graham for Christmas? Or that random colleague you drew in the office secret Santa? This year, ditch the TK Maxx shower gel and aftershave bundle. Cadbury is doing a special secret Santa campaign, where you can send loved ones (and awkward frolleagues) their favourite chocolate treats for free!

For a chance to post a secret Santa bar, keep your eyes peeled for ads at bus stops, train stations and high streets around the city (there are 220 across the UK). Then, just scan the QR code, decide on the lucky recipient and post. Bingo! (strikes permitting).

If you’re really desperate to send someone a free choccy bar, you won’t want to miss the Cadbury Secret Santa pop-up at Westfield London on Saturday December 10. The Postal Service will be open at noon and 3pm.

Chocs away!

Cadbury Secret Santa. Westfield London, 1081 Ariel Way, W12 7GF. Saturday Dec 10, noon and 3pm. Free.

