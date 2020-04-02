You can see the new Andy Warhol Tate Modern exhibition for free – via a virtual tour

The lord giveth and he taketh away. At least, that’s what happened when the Andy Warhol retrospective opened at Tate Modern on March 12, before swiftly closing on March 17 thanks to lockdown measures ramping up in London. Only a lucky few managed to see it during its extremely limited run.

Well, now the lord giveth back again (make up your mind, mate!). Today, Tate announced that you’ll be able to take an online tour round the show via the gallery’s YouTube channel and website, starting from April 6. The exhibition – which features stacks of Warhol’s soup cans, piles of boxes of Brillo pads, dozens of Marilyns and his uber-famous Elvises – will be presented as a free-to-view, curator-led tour.

Time Out art & culture editor, Eddy Frankel, visited the show before it closed, and while he wasn’t blown away, he had the following to say:

’There’s plenty of ultra-weak work here – he made a lot of art, and a lot of it wasn’t great... But where this exhibition really succeeds is in showing that Warhol was political, horny and fixated with death. Not just some art myth, but something way more relatable: a human.’

Following the launch of the free online tour of Andy Warhol at Tate Modern on April 6, art lovers will be able to see Aubrey Beardsley at Tate Britain virtually from April 13.

