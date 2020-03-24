You can sit at the bar of this virtual pub tonight. Or right now, in fact

Keep finding yourself turning to your empty living room to ask, ‘Pint, anyone?’ at the end of every wfh day? Us too. Well, now you’re in luck. A couple of clever Londoners have created a virtual pub, so you can go for some well-deserved after-work drinks from the comfort of your own home.

The Staying Inn (nice!) is a website where you can find a 12-minute-long bit of atmospheric footage, shot at a bar, featuring classic pub sights and sounds, including an obnoxious posh man talking over-loudly, clinking glasses, the beer taps looking all sparkling, bar staff happily mingling but not serving you and a half-finished pint sitting alluringly in front of you. It loops infinitely as long as you stay on the site.

Set up by creatives Rachel Ferguson and Sophie Lock (who works part-time at a pub), it’s hoped The Staying Inn will keep the spirit of the pub alive while London’s in lockdown. And no last orders!

Find London events you can stream right now.

Here’s how to support London restaurants.