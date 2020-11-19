LondonChange city
british heart foundation
Photograph: Richard M Lee / Shutterstock

You can still buy from (and donate to) the British Heart Foundation during lockdown

Bargain buys and rare finds

By Joe Mackertich
Like loads of other businesses, the British Heart Foundation has had to close all of its London shops until (maybe) December 2. Unlike loads of other businesses, the British Heart Foundation does a huge amount of work protecting the people we love from heart disease.

What you might not know is the BHF (a London high-street classic and no mistake) has a really good eBay shop, where you can buy all sorts of pre-loved, unique items. People: there are proper bargains to be had there, so why not give its marvellous digi-shop a browse when considering this year’s gifts?

‘We expect the current shop closures across England to cost us millions of pounds,’ said a spokesperson. ‘This adds to the already devastating impact of the coronavirus on the charity’s income. Our funding for new research is expected to be halved by £50 million next year, which could limit future funding and delay important scientific breakthroughs that could help save lives.’

As well as the occasional piece of thrillingly under-priced mid-century furniture, the shop does a great line in jewellery and fashion. There’s also a freepost donation service, so if you have anything nice gathering dust in your house, why not send it the BHF’s way and potentially make someone else’s Christmas? You’ll be helping to fund life-saving research, too. Always nice.

Visit the online shop here.

Need more Christmas shopping inspiration? Check out our spotlight on London’s makers.

And pick up some Christmas decorations from these festive indie London stores.

