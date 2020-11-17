London makers: local businesses making beautiful things in the city
Shopping locally is easier than you think
From gin made in Ealing to bean-to-bar chocolate crafted in Bermondsey, creative Londoners are making wonderful things all over the city. Whether you’re looking for gifts, original homeware, or artisanal produce to stock up your kitchen cupboards, you’d be surprised what you can find if you’re keen to shop locally. Give big businesses a swerve and support these local gems instead.
Hop’t
Inspired by NYC’s breweries and bodegas while living there, Londoner Sammi Marwan started making hot sauce using hops. Back in London, he launched Hop’t from a Kilburn kitchen where he makes it in small batches. From £4.99.
Lucocoa Chocolate
In 2015, Amarachi Clarke taught herself to make chocolate in her north London flat. Now, Lucocoa Chocolate produces bean-to-bar creations in its Bermondsey factory, including this solid 125g brick made of 70 percent dark chocolate. Lucocoa x Bricksixty solid London brick. £12.50.
Asterley Bros
Making spirits started as a passion project for brothers Rob and Jim. Now, Asterley Bros is a fulltime business which sees them make English vermouth and amaro in a workshop in Forest Hill. You can sample the fruits of their labour in their newly launched cocktail pouches. Cocktail pouches from £23.95.
Bespoke Binny
When Natalie Manima founded homeware brand Bespoke Binny, she was inspired by the West African cloth that featured in her home growing up. She makes cushions, blankets and these oven mitts, which will look great in your kitchen even if you can’t (or won’t) cook. African fabric oven mitts. £24.99.
Ealing Gin
There are no prizes for guessing where Ealing Gin is made. It’s created with 11 botanicals (including mint and rose) and the bottle’s art deco design is inspired by Ealing’s Hoover Building. Plus, 20 percent of the profits go to charities tackling loneliness in the city. £44.50.
Neighbourhood Botanicals
Is the city’s pollution messing with your skin? Almost definitely. Enter east London-based Neighbourhood Botanicals, which creates natural skincare with cool packaging. Try The Daily Glow facial oil or Face Off cleanser to help you combat the smog. From £27.
Garudio Studiage
Ever noticed how many pit bulls there are in Peckham? That was the inspiration behind New Cross collective Garudio Studiage’s Dogs of London tea towel. On it, you’ll find Hackney, Islington, Richmond and more represented through pooches. That’s one way to liven up doing the dishes. £10.
Loris & Livia
If you’ve ever looked at the floor of a tube carriage and thought: Wow, my best china would look amazing on that, you’re in luck. East London-based designers Loris & Livia have used the speckled flooring of Victoria and Piccadilly line trains as inspiration for these surprisingly stylish rubber coasters. £8.50.
MontaMonta
Necking espressos might not be great for anxiety, but spent coffee grounds can do great things for your skin. That’s the thinking behind MontaMonta’s Sage + Coffee Body Scrub. The east London-based company collects used grounds from local cafés to make this luxe scrub that’s good for you and the planet. £17 for 200g.