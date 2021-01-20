You can take a guided promenade of locations found in Bridgerton

The ballgowns, the stately intrigue, the wigs, the surprisingly flimsy bodices … it’s safe to say Bridgerton has made a lot of people very happy since it launched on Netflix at Christmas. And there’s more good news for its army of fans: once lockdown ends, they’ll be able to take a specially tailored tour of Bridgerton locations. Though not all 63 million of them at once, obvs.



The Regency-set Shondaland series is based on Julia Quinn's novel and is positively teeming with English stately house porn. There’s Bath’s Royal Crescent, Hertfordshire’s Hatfield House, Wiltshire’s Wilton House, Castle Howard in Yorkshire, as well as a bunch of London locations.



One tour company, Rabbie’s, is offering to take fans of the show on specially tailored trips to more than 100 ‘Bridgerton’ locations with a private tour guide. In London, that might take in Ranger’s House in Greenwich – the Bridgerton residence – or Pall Mall’s Reform Club, where Viscount Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings hobnob in episode one.



Of course, social distancing measures will be in place, though not in the ‘no riff-raff’ Duke of Hasting sense. For more info on what’s available when lockdown lifts, contact Rabbie’s here.



