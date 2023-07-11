London
Behind the scenes at Baker Street station
Photograph: Courtesy of London Transport Museum

You’ll soon be able to get a behind-the-scenes tour of Baker Street station

To celebrate 160 years of the tube, visitors will get access to disused lift shafts, hidden corridors and the original platforms

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Did you know that the London Underground, the oldest underground train network in the world, turns 160 this year? We reckon that’s pretty darn cool. And to celebrate the beast’s big birthday, London Transport Museum is offering something very special indeed: a brand-new tour of the hidden and oldest parts of Baker Street station. 

For the first time, punters will be allowed to go behind the scenes at one of London’s oldest tube stations. Opened in 1863, Baker Street was one of the first of seven OG London Underground stations.

The 85 minute tour will give visitors access to places that haven’t been seen by the public in over 75 years, including disused lift shafts, hidden-in-plain-sight corridors and original Victorian platforms. You’ll get a comprehensive history of the tube, spanning from Victorian steam-train travel to the modern station of today. As Baker Street was once the operational headquarters of the entire underground network, you’ll hear first-hand accounts from people who worked there over the years, as well as testimonies from some of the first people who rode the tube back in the nineteenth century. 

Hidden corridors at Baker Street station
Photograph: Courtesy of London Transport Museum

Tickets for the tours go on sale tomorrow (July 12) and they’ll cost £44. The tours will run from Wednesday to Saturday every week between September 6 and December 29 2023. You can find out more on the official site here.

Here is everything you need to know about the London tube strikes in July.

Plus: Gatwick Airport could be getting a second runway.

