Your unwanted Christmas presents can raise money for the homeless

Did you know that one in five people throw away unwanted presents every Christmas rather than donating them to charity? And these aren’t just any gifts. The average person has about £400-worth of stuff they dislike or don’t plan on using.

We’ve all been there: your auntie gives you an apron with an inspirational quote on it or your granddad treats you to a book on cargo ships that you never intend to read. Well, as they say, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. And that is exactly why homelessness charity Shelter has teamed up with InPost, which operates a network of automated lockers used for the collection and return of online shopping, to make the most of unwanted gifts.

Raise your regifting game to a whole new level this year by taking your rejected presents to one of InPost’s 1,000 Secret Senda lockers in London. InPost will then transport them, free of charge, to one of Shelter’s charity shops, where your gifts can be sold to someone who actually likes them. There will always be someone who actually likes them.

It’s really easy to donate. Just pack up your item, register it online and get a QR code, then take it to a Secret Senda locker by December 31. Your contribution will help raise money that goes towards providing housing for those in risk of homelessness this winter.

For more information and to find your nearest Secret Senda locker, visit InPost’s website.

