Yours for £4.5 million: a lavish flat in a piano factory beloved by Beethoven

The Victorian warehouse crafted the ‘world’s finest’ instruments for more than 100 years

Got £4.5 million and want to live like a proper King? You could buy a flat in an old Victorian piano factory in north London. Now converted into swish apartments, the warehouse in Camden is where Beethoven once bought his pianos.

For that rather hefty price tag, you could get a 2,894 sq ft flat with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one partial bathroom. There is also a gym, pool, spa and cocktail bar in the building for residents to use. The industrial Victorian building has retained many of its original features including huge sash windows, high beamed ceilings and exposed metal and brickwork.

Founded in 1811, Chappell & Co provided pianos for nobility, gentry and musicians, including Beethoven and Richard Strauss. From 1867 until 1970 it crafted ‘the world’s finest pianos’, according to Anderson Rose, the estate agent handling the sale. During World War II, the factory was used to produce canopies and propellers for Supermarine Spitfires.

