Legendary Carnival soundsystem Rampage will be taking over legendary Vauxhall nightclub Fire for ‘London’s bloodiest Halloween rave’. Let’s hope that, rather than murder on the dancefloor, they mean that their party will be full of bloody good music – it should be with Crazy Cousinz headlining and the Rampage crew playing hip hop, R&B, trap, grime, drill and the Carnival sounds they’re known for. Dress code: horror.