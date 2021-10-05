Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right The Rampage Sound House of Horrors Halloween Rave

The Rampage Sound House of Horrors Halloween Rave

Nightlife, Clubs Fire , Vauxhall Friday October 29 2021

Legendary Carnival soundsystem Rampage will be taking over legendary Vauxhall nightclub Fire for ‘London’s bloodiest Halloween rave’. Let’s hope that, rather than murder on the dancefloor, they mean that their party will be full of bloody good music – it should be with Crazy Cousinz headlining and the Rampage crew playing hip hop, R&B, trap, grime, drill and the Carnival sounds they’re known for. Dress code: horror.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/fire-london/house-of-horrors-halloween-rave-ft-rampage-sound-at-fire-london/293899811384839/
Venue name: Fire
Address: 39 Parry St
London
SW8 1RT
Transport: Tube: Vauxhall
Price: £10-£20

Dates And Times
    • Fire £10-£20

