Restaurants, Contemporary European
A slick and spenny brasserie opposite Bank station.

Daydream a textbook City brasserie and 1 Lombard Street is exactly what’ll come to mind. Looks-wise, it’s pretty fancy: the sprawling dining room dominated by a central glass cupola, the walls strewn with dodgy art. The food, too – as you’d hope at these prices – was decent, from the chewy sourdough boule that opened proceedings to the booze-wafting rum baba that ended them.

The starters were slickest, especially a decent crab linguine generously strewn with white meat (if a bit indelicate with the parmesan). Mains were punchier: plates of deftly cooked duck breast with grilled figs and griddled calf’s liver – the kind of heavily salted and stickily jus-drenched classics that wrench you awake for pints of water at 3am.

We’re under no illusions about the key demographic here. Being unsuited, we felt, bizarrely, like we were actually being downsold on the menu at times. Still, while 1 Lombard Street might be stubbornly unadventurous – I’ve eaten all this stuff umpteen times before and will continue to do so until gout and/or death – there are far worse places to drop a ton on dinner.

1 Lombard Street says
1 Lombard Street is the Square Mile's most established restaurant and arguably its best placed, sited in a prime position next to Mansion House, right by Bank station. Perfect for events, breakfast, lunch, dinner or even a drink in our Dome Bar.

Address: 1 Lombard Street
London
EC3V 9AA
Transport: Tube: Bank
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £170.
Users say (5)

Average User Rating

4.8 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:4
  • 4 star:1
  • 3 star:0
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
tastemaker

A very elegant retreat in the heart of the city, 1 Lombard is perfect for a business breakfast or lunch as well as for an after-work cocktail.

The interior is impressive, think cream walls, marble and a striking centre-piece: a dramatic domed skylight watching over the bar.

Very popular for breakfast, the menu features the usual suspects, from eggs served in all shapes and sizes (the scrambled eggs will melt in your mouth), sourdough toast, salmon and optional sides to your heart’s content. Want to make it extra healthy? Add a serving of grapefruit, elegantly sliced in a floral shape to accompany your main dish, it will inspire you to add an extra something to your usual breakfast. While the food was no doubt very tasty, the toast was slightly burned, a shame for an otherwise beautiful venue and delicious menu. 

Tastemaker

I absolutely love this place! I work in the City which makes it very convenient and when I rendezvous with family or friends and want to bring them somewhere impressive, elegant and somewhere where they will be waited on... voila, this place really fits the bill. 

I've been here c5 times and the food has always been cooked to perfection which is rare as most places' standards fluctuate. The last time I went here I got salmon for starter, steak for main and a lavender/rose crumble for dessert. The menu changes regularly which is no bad thing at all as they always have such a wide variety to choose from... just don't stock up on the delicious range of bread and butter whilst waiting for your food (not that it stopped me!) 


What is even better (yep, there's more...) is that this wonderful place, which makes you feel like royalty, also regularly have special deals and promotions on so it doesn't break the bank. Perfect!

