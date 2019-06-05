Abeno
Time Out says
Handily placed a few yards from the British Museum, this lively Japanese eatery specialises in okonomiyaki – Kansai-style savoury omelettes/pancakes that are whipped up in front of your very eyes on a special hotplate fitted into each table. All you have to do is pick your fillings and garnishes from a kooky line-up that ranges from pork and kimchi with chilli powder to ‘cottage pie-yaki’ or spinach and cheese. Alternatively, dip into the selection of teppanyaki grills, soba noodles, gyoza and the like, finishing off with a mitsumame fruit salad and sweet red beans. At lunchtime, you can also get an okonomiyaki with the Japanese holy trinity of miso soup, rice and pickles for around £14. Japanese beers, plum wine, saké and shochu are on hand if your need to wet your whistle.
Details
Users say (12)
Average User Rating
4.9 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:11
- 4 star:1
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Featured
I was introduced to this restaurant by a friend and we've been back three times! Tasty and authentic Japanese okonomiyaki (a way to use up ingredients) that caters for vegetarians and has an extensive selection of Japanese starters and drinks (try the omeshu!) . Service is usually friendly and you get to watch your meal cooked in front of you on your table, which adds to the experience. On my last visit they had a great Xmas themed offering with Stilton, turkey and asparagus. This branch is super handy for the British Museum and there's another near Leicester Square. Thoroughly recommend!
Featured
The best Japanese restaurant in London
Featured
I fell in love with Okonomiyaki in Japan and Abeno brings the original to London. Walking in there feels like being back in Tokyo!
Featured
From the food quality and taste to the service, it deserves 5 stars.
Been there a couple of times and I will definitely go again.
Featured
Great little Japanese Okonomiyaki restaurant around the corner from Leiceister Square. Otherwise know as a 'Japanese pizza', okonomiyaki is the food of Osaka and if you've had the pleasure of trying one there, this will not disappoint! Little on the pricey side and no table bookings allowed so be prepared to wait if there is a group of you.
Featured
I love this place, the okonomiyaki (Japanese omelettes) are always incredible..
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...