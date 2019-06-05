Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Abeno

Handily placed a few yards from the British Museum, this lively Japanese eatery specialises in okonomiyaki – Kansai-style savoury omelettes/pancakes that are whipped up in front of your very eyes on a special hotplate fitted into each table. All you have to do is pick your fillings and garnishes from a kooky line-up that ranges from pork and kimchi with chilli powder to ‘cottage pie-yaki’ or spinach and cheese. Alternatively, dip into the selection of teppanyaki grills, soba noodles, gyoza and the like, finishing off with a mitsumame fruit salad and sweet red beans.  At lunchtime, you can also get an okonomiyaki with the Japanese holy trinity of miso soup, rice and pickles for around £14. Japanese beers, plum wine, saké and shochu are on hand if your need to wet your whistle.

Address:
Address: 47 Museum Street
London
WC1A 1LY
Contact:
www.abeno.co.uk
Abeno serves one of the best Okonomiyaki "pancakes" in London. It tastes really good and for me it is the ultimate comfort food. Asia's use of mayonnaise, to me, is almost childlike, yet on this it's amazingly good. The pork Okonomiyaki was good, very crisp and tasty. I love the strange skipjack shavings on the top. This meal is packed with umami hits all the way. Very delicious. The staff are very friendly and the price is reasonable. The restaurant is close to the bowling alley so the meal can be part of a very exciting night out with friends!

I was introduced to this is great place that serves authentic Japanese okonomi-yaki, if you haven’t had the privilege you must go and give this place a visit. This review is for the branch in Soho and I must have passed this place on numerous occasions and not realised I was missing out!

The bench style seating at the counter and side tables and dimmed lighting offers a simple contemporary relaxed and informal atmosphere to the place and the omelettes are literally cooked right in front of you on teppanaki grills by the staff, the amazing aromas are bound to get your mouth watering and wet your appetite.We went for the large tokyo mix omelette, optional noodles included which was delicious. The cottage pie mix looked really interesting something to try for next time i think. For starters we had the tofu and avocado gyoza and tempura kakiage, surprisingly the tofu and avocado gygoza was quite good as the soft filling is balanced by the crispy gyoza coating.The tempura combination of the prawns and vegetables were perfect.Just make sure your coats and belongings are stored away in the boxed seating and your hair and clothes are bound to pick up the strong smells afterwards but the the okonomi-yaki is just great here.
My brother and I opted for 1 super deluxe Pork okonomiyaki1 super deluxe Squid okonomiyaki, and Tempura Kakiage.


The Pork okonomiyaki was my favourite of the three because the slices of pork were thick-cut and super crisp from the teppanyaki grill. The ingredients for the batter were put together fresh when we ordered and cooked in front of us. I liked that our cook/waiter asked if we wanted all the condiments on top of our okonomiyaki and also left small bottles of the sauces for us throughout our meal. 


The Squid okonomiyaki was good too; the squid was really fresh and cut thick enough such that there was substance when you bit into a piece but thin enough to cook on the grill quickly.


However, I did find that the batter itself was not seasoned enough. When eaten alone, it was rather bland and I had to ask for some salt and pepper. But the overall experience of dining here; having the okonomiyaki cooked right in front of us, sitting along a bar-like table and the atmosphere of the restaurant was lovely. 


I liked that inside our seats was a compartment to place our personal belongings in because the smell of the teppanyaki grill tends to stick to clothing rather easily. By the time we finished our dinner, my hair and shirt smelled of a hot grill!


I was introduced to this restaurant by a friend and we've been back three times! Tasty and authentic Japanese okonomiyaki (a way to use up ingredients) that caters for vegetarians and has an extensive selection of Japanese starters and drinks (try the omeshu!) . Service is usually friendly and you get to watch your meal cooked in front of you on your table, which adds to the experience. On my last visit they had a great Xmas themed offering with Stilton, turkey and asparagus. This branch is super handy for the British Museum and there's another near Leicester Square. Thoroughly recommend!

The go-to place for Okonomiyaki in London! It's centrally located right next to British museum. The restaurant is run by all Japanese people, who delivers the best service. Most of the okonomiyaki (i.e. a yummy omelette x pancake combo topped with BBQ food, sauce and mayo) are cooked right in front of you, so it makes a great place to bring family and friends for a fun atmosphere.  


I fell in love with Okonomiyaki in Japan and Abeno brings the original to London. Walking in there feels like being back in Tokyo!


From the food quality and taste to the service, it deserves 5 stars. 

Been there a couple of times and I will definitely go again. 


Great little Japanese Okonomiyaki restaurant around the corner from Leiceister Square. Otherwise know as a 'Japanese pizza', okonomiyaki is the food of Osaka and if you've had the pleasure of trying one there, this will not disappoint! Little on the pricey side and no table bookings allowed so be prepared to wait if there is a group of you. 

After a friend taking me here for lunch last month, Abeno now has to be one of my favourite Japanese restaurants in London. They specialise in Okonomiyaki which I would say is the most epic omelette you will have in your life (if you like Japanese food). They cook it in front of you and you eat it right off the hot plate. The service was spot on with the guy cooking up our food telling us about each ingredient he used as well some facts about Japanese culture. I loved it :)

Absolute hidden London gem. Abeno specialises in Okonomiyaki, a surprisingly varied selection of Japanese omelettes, prepared on hotplates in front of you. The sake selection is well-curated, with mine served out of a little wooden box. Service is outstandingly friendly. It is on the small side, so be sure to book: it was still packed at 9pm on a Monday night this week!


I love this place, the okonomiyaki (Japanese omelettes) are always incredible..

