Handily placed a few yards from the British Museum, this lively Japanese eatery specialises in okonomiyaki – Kansai-style savoury omelettes/pancakes that are whipped up in front of your very eyes on a special hotplate fitted into each table. All you have to do is pick your fillings and garnishes from a kooky line-up that ranges from pork and kimchi with chilli powder to ‘cottage pie-yaki’ or spinach and cheese. Alternatively, dip into the selection of teppanyaki grills, soba noodles, gyoza and the like, finishing off with a mitsumame fruit salad and sweet red beans. At lunchtime, you can also get an okonomiyaki with the Japanese holy trinity of miso soup, rice and pickles for around £14. Japanese beers, plum wine, saké and shochu are on hand if your need to wet your whistle.