Abuelo is a tiny café in Covent Garden that specialises in South American and Australian fusion food. The results are interesting, the menu a blend of relaxed Aussie dishes (whipped mascarpone and figs on sourdough) and heavier items like arepas with provolone cheese and slow-cooked beef brisket. Loads of attention has obviously been paid to the interiors, because this café is beautiful. There are stunning, massive artworks on the walls; a really lovely dark-wood communal table in the centre of the room; soft, warm lighting; and a curved counter with a coffee machine and lots of colourful cakes on it.

It’s open all day, with brunch dishes available in the morning and nominally larger plates on offer from lunch until dinner (cocktails come into play at night). A pulled pork tostada was absolutely loaded with soft, spicy meat and came on a crispy base. It was delicious, but not really a substantial meal for one – if served at lunch, it should really come with a side salad. Puddings made up for things: try the huge slice of moist carrot cake layered with cream cheese, or the cheesecake topped with berries. There was also a sticky chai latte and an excellent cup of coffee.

But while it’s attractive, this café is also tiny. Like, one communal table and two mini tables squeezed into the corner type of tiny. Expect to knock elbows while you eat, be asked to move places should a bigger group come in. If you have a laptop with you, you’ll have death stares coming at you from every angle. For this reason I’d say it’s not ideal for a long, lingering meal, especially if there are more than two of you. But for a quick brunch, lunch or coffee and cake, Abuelo is just lovely.