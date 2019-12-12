An Ethiopian stalwart in Cricklewood.

It’s best to take people you know and like to this local Ethiopian restaurant, because there’s a good chance you’ll be eating off the same plate. That’s certainly the case if you choose the curries or stews off the menu, which arrive as colourful mounds on top of a giant layer of injera (spongy, savoury, gluten-free flatbread) served at the centre of the table on a massive steel plate. Embrace the hands-on, sharing philosophy – tear off a bit of the injera and scoop up a mouthful of the curry – and you won’t be disappointed. The food is banging: the slight tang of the injera paired beautifully with the bozena shero (tender lamb chunks cooked in a thick, creamy pea sauce; the vibrant red sauce finger-licking good all on its own) and mesir wot (nutty red lentils slowly cooked in Ethiopian spices).

The picture-based menu was packed with options and the honest host encouraged us to cut back so we didn’t over-order. He was right: the portions were generous and we had enough leftover to take home for a decent dinner the following day. A note on the decor: it feels tired and run-down, especially the loos – but if you’re willing to overlook these niggles, this is a neighbourhood cheap eat that’ll have you hooked.