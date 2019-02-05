An Alpine bistro in a shipping container at Pop Brixton.

Alpes aptly sits at the summit of a staircase of funky shipping container park Pop Brixton. Outside there are blankets and quaint plastic stools; inside, you’ll find retro skis on the wood-panelled walls. It’s all very après ski.

This bistro, the first permanent restaurant from the renowned Raclette Brothers, is a showcase of the best the Alps has to offer, including tartiflette, fondue and raclette. The cheese is, undoubtedly, Alpes’ headline act. The fondue savoyarde – a mixture of gruyere, emmental and raclette – arrived in a cavernous saucepan, with a mini stove to keep the cheese warm. Yes, this is simplicity; but it’s also unctuous, gooey and molten brilliance (enlivened with hums of garlic and white wine). The fondue comes with unlimited warm bread and vinegary gherkins for dunking in the cheese, too, all cutely contained in enamel dishes.

Sides are humble: a plate of charcuterie (cold, cooked) for the carnivores; a bowl of splendidly salted garlic potatoes for the veggies. Again, it’s modest but delicious. Alpes also has a selection of resort-inspired small plates. The rösti – essentially a Swiss hash brown – was crisp and delicious. It came topped with wild mushrooms, the heads flopping around like the buds on Apple earphones, with a hit of garlic adding to earthy flavour. An moist Austrian pork schnitzel, meanwhile, came with a breadcrumb crust and a refreshing celeriac remoulade. Alpes, however, has a couple of pitfalls. Firstly, it skimps on desserts, which is a shame as the sole offering, a creme brûlée, impressed. The menu, too, doesn’t cater beyond meat eaters and vegetarians (a meagre French bean salad was the only option for vegans). Head to Alpes for cheese lava, quality wine and friendly waiting staff. Just don’t think about the calories.