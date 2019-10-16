Andu Cafe
Time Out says
A no-frills vegan Ethiopian restaurant in Dalston.
It’s all about the beans, greens and lentils here, which are pimped out with plenty of garlic, ginger and turmeric. Standouts included the misir wot – a comforting stew of spicy red lentils with minced garlic – and the tikil gomen, an aromatic mix of chopped cabbage, potatoes and onion. It’s not game-changing stuff, no, and the menu is pretty simple (there are no desserts or sides), but it’s good quality and delicious. Andu Cafe is a charming, cheap and cheerful place, and one that has clearly nuzzled its way into the hearts of hip young locals.
Details
|Address:
|
528 Kingsland Rd
London
E8 4AH
|Transport:
|Dalston Junction rail
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: £15 (BYO).
|Do you own this business?
Users say
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...