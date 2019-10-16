Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Andu Cafe

Restaurants, Ethiopian Dalston
3 out of 5 stars

A no-frills vegan Ethiopian restaurant in Dalston.

Nestled on Kingsland Road, Andu Cafe bashes out hefty portions of Ethiopian vegan food on the cheap in a friendly, no-frills setting. Inside, it’s simple: take a seat among the fairy lights, framed photos and artificial plants and you’ll be asked whether you want the traditional injera (a sour, spongy pancake) or a portion of rice, which speedily arrive alongside six dishes. They’re served up either in an adorable plastic tray with divisions – yes, a bit like at school – or, if you’re going for the injera and want to be more grown-up, you can ask for them to be presented traditionally, with the stews neatly arranged on top, for a bit extra. For a huge sampler plate, it’s only £7 per person or £12 for two, plus it’s BYO.

It’s all about the beans, greens and lentils here, which are pimped out with plenty of garlic, ginger and turmeric. Standouts included the misir wot – a comforting stew of spicy red lentils with minced garlic – and the tikil gomen, an aromatic mix of chopped cabbage, potatoes and onion. It’s not game-changing stuff, no, and the menu is pretty simple (there are no desserts or sides), but it’s good quality and delicious. Andu Cafe is a charming, cheap and cheerful place, and one that has clearly nuzzled its way into the hearts of hip young locals.

By: Ella Braidwood

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 528 Kingsland Rd
London
E8 4AH
Transport: Dalston Junction rail
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: £15 (BYO).
