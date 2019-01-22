Antepliler
A popular Turkish restaurant on Green Lanes.
If you know Green Lanes, you probably know Antepliler. It’s a local Turkish restaurant that’s been around for years – so popular it’s expanded and taken over the three shops next door. There’s the main restaurant (which this review relates to); then there’s a more casual doner kebab shop; a bakery that specialises in baklava; and the small café that’s entirely dedicated to kunefe, a seriously delicious shredded pastry dessert made with soft cheese, cream and loads of sugar syrup. The restaurant is the original – it’s packed every night for a reason: the food is reliably delicious and servings are huge, filling and cheap.
The yogurtlu tavuk kebab (yoghurt chicken) was a delicious plate of tender meat and soft chunks of bread, covered in spicy tomato sauce, with two huge dollops of cold yoghurt on the side. Then came a lamb kebab marinated in spices, a few small icli kofte (like minced lamb croquettes with crispy bulgur wheat crust), and a doughy pide filled with spinach and feta. Then god, the kunefe. There’s a reason this restaurant has a café dedicated to the stuff. It’s crispy on the outside but so soft and sweet on the inside, and our serving of it came topped with light cream. The baklava was equally good, but you can find stuff of its quality in any Turkish bakery on Green Lanes. Basically, get the kunefe.
Baskets of freshly baked Turkish bread come free and unlimited with your meal, as do plates of salad, hummus and perfect bulgur wheat. Factor this into your ordering: it’s a load of food for free and you’ll end up carrying multiple doggy bags home if you’re not careful, not that that’s a bad thing. The atmosphere is buzzy, but this is very much a local restaurant, so don’t expect anything fancy. In short, if you want a terrific cheap meal, this place isn’t going to let you down. It’s been here a couple of decades and there’s no sign of it slowing. Long live Antepliler.
|Venue name:
|Antepliler
|Contact:
|Address:
|
46 Grand Parade
London
N4 1AG
|Cross street:
|Green Lanes
|Transport:
|Tube: Manor House
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £70.
|Do you own this business?
Average User Rating
4.5 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:12
- 4 star:5
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:1
Featured
Really great Tava. I love the fact they tell you that you can ring up, ask for it and pop in 50 mins later or so when it's ready!
Featured
Our favourite Turkish - great value, generous portions, delicious food...clearly we aren't the only ones who think so as the place is always busy.
Featured
Grilled halloumi cheese and meats can't be beat!
Featured
Best Turkish on green lanes. Was taken here by my boyfriend for an early date and quickly decided.... This man knows how to eat. Sign me up. Have taken family far and wide back since! (Must be a keeper) x x x
Featured
Everything ok
frendly staff
nice food
i can recommend antep lahmacun
Featured
The only good thing this place used to do was the lahmacun and Turkish pide. They have renovated recently and taken away the ambience of the ottoman style chairs and tables. Now it looks like any other old Turkish restaurant down Green Lanes. That said since they have renovated we visited on 2 occasions. On one occasion we visited mid week we ordered the lahmacun and to our surprise when it arrived there was no meat on it. We told the waiter and he took it back and returned telling us they had run out of meat. Now that was a complete lie because we had also ordered a pide which had meat in it. On our second visit this was on the weekend, there was no one to greet us at the door and We had to wait for a waiter to show us a table. You'll see the grumpy manager walking around but don't expect much from him. We were greeted by a really abnoxious and rude waiter who took our order. Our meal didn't arrive together and we were in a large group. When my husbands pide turned up, it was missing melted cheese. We mentioned it to the waiter he took it back to the kitchen and came back with it to only tell us they had run out of cheese. Again this was a lie, they don't like to admit they made a mistake a d instead use that lane accuse. There was no apology instead just gave us back the same pide we were eating. This same waiter told a group of people who were waiting to be seated to get out, we couldn't believe it whence heard this. Don't bother going to this place if you want rubbish service and crap food. If you complain the manager won't even do anything about it and will tell you not to bother coming back. This place isn't even worth a one star
Featured
Don't go to Antepliler for ambience or socialising. Go there for tasty meats and kebabs and be ready to eat fast and leave. Every table is offered a delicious free mixed salad to share, with lots of red cabbage, carrots and lemon. They also give you free tea at the end of the meal. I love this specialty, because it's made with cloves and smells wonderful. "Ali Nazik Kebab" (made with aubergines and meat) and "Lahmacun" (Turkish pizza with minced meat) are my favourites. Sometimes I take the latter as a starter, sometimes two of it as a main course. For maximum taste, you have to put some raw onion with sumac and parsley (they bring some if you ask for it), and again a lot of lemon in and roll it as a wrap. You can also put some salad in it. They don't take bookings so if you go there as a group, you have to wait a long queue, especially in evenings and weekends. I wouldn't suggest going there on a Saturday night, the meals and service are better off in weekdays or on Sundays. The service is not good and is unprofessional but for these prices you can't really expect any better. The restaurant is open until late and if you take away, it's much cheaper.
Featured
I think the reviewer really should have made more of a mention of the first place mentioned, which is certainly not a 'low-key cafe', but a wonderful and (in London) unique establishment which specialises in offal. Their kebabs of liver, hearts, sweetbread, kidneys and testicles are served beautifully with bread, spices and salad. They also serve delicious stews. They are also very friendly, and there are often women as well as men eating in there. It is a great place to stop to get a very cheap and high quality meal.
Featured
Being a good food admirer, I can assure you this restaurant is on the top of the list of best authentic Turkish. Kebap is one of the strong branches of Turkish cuisine and antepliler is the most nearing one in London. Service needs to be improved though in terms of communication skills and meeting&greeting. My strongest criticism would be on the size of tables and esp chairs. I feel like Gulliver in Lilliput Island there.
Featured
I have been going to this restaurant for a long time and I can undoubtedly say (due to my fussy nature) that they serve the best Lahmacun!!! Never had a bad dining experience there and the waiter though not the friendliest in the world still put up with my demands of persistantly asking for a serving of the old salad they use to give with their food :) You cant go wrong really, at £2.50 a lahmacun eating in or £1.50 for a takeaway!! Cant comment on their kebabs as never go for those but try mercimek kofte (a cold dish made from lentils) as a starter very yummy!
Featured
I eat here last night as where we planned to eat could not fit us in. We had to wait for a table but hey it's Saturday night and we had not booked. It was well worth the wait as the food was top draw. My wife and I took her sister who had never eaten in a Turkish resturant so we ordered loads of different dishes and they were all great my favourite being a pride with mince lamb and spices. We will be returning agoan as I have not eaten better else where.
Featured
Wow, this place seems to divide opinion! I don't think service is their strong point but considering how busy they are at all times, I'm not sure what they could do about that - more staff would not be the answer! Better than Cirrik and Mangal in Dalston, I adore the bustling atmosphere, I've never had anything approaching a bad meal here, the quality of meat is superb, and funnily enough one of the things that stands out the most for me is the rice... seriously, it's a cracking dish on its own...
Featured
First time in a Turkish restaurant (25/11, before Spurs game). My best mate and I took the advice of the friendly waiter, ordered 2 starters to share followed by the lamb tava stew...which would feed 4 as tapas style dishes. Everything was excellent, only downside was 55 minute wait for stew, but believe me it's worth it. So my tip, order ahead or try the kebabs, but don't take the turnip(b?) juice.
Featured
What a fabulous place to eat. Hot food, well cooked with delicious sides to accompany it. I always leave completely satisfied, and if we cannot finish it all they pack it for us and we take it home. I don't visit london as often as I would like, but this restaurant I would make the 400 mile round-trip for...not kidding. Eat here, it is authenthic, great service too. (try the lamb with cheese and pistachios)
Featured
Vegetarians! Look out for the "Vege Plate" stashed away in the long list of mains: it's well worth visting just for this dish of mixed meze, rice, pastries, and other yummies. Vegans had better pass.
Featured
The food served here is superb, very tasty and good sized, reasonably priced portions. Try cig kofte, kaburga or the lahmacun, all excellent. The staff are extremely busy and don't have time to do much other than take orders and deliver your food to the table, well thats fine with me. There's a good lively atmosphere in here, lots of people chatting away happily, no fakery or pretence about the place. You do sometimes have to wait awhile for a table and the main course may take some time but thats because the place is popular and the food is freshly cooked. One of my favourite London restaurants, in fact i'm going there tonight. I
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...