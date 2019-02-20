A double-height modern European restaurant on the 31st floor of the Shard.

There’s one really good reason to go to Aqua Shard: the view. It’s epic. The room’s design means that the floor-to-ceiling glass walls stretch to double height, so wherever you sit – there isn’t really a ‘bad’ table – you’ll feel as if you’re being engulfed by the capital’s glorious skyline. As for the food, it’s please-all hotel menu fodder: modern European with the occasional Asian dish thrown in. And is generally pretty decent. As you’d expect for the price (around £18 for starters, £30 for mains, £7 for sides and so on). Red meat is a strength, seen in well-seasoned Hereford beef tartare, cut through with capers and served with mild micro-dollops of horseradish cream and crunchy, Liliputian onion rings. Or a saddle of Welsh lamb, the two short, stocky slabs of tender meat accompanied by pile of coco beans, a spiced lamb meatball and an intense, tangy jus. From the fish, a fillet of seared halibut with aioli and charred leeks was fine, if somewhat undeserving of a £42 price tag. But a starter of yellowfin tuna with Bloody Mary jelly was dismal: the cubes of fish were fridge cold and had an unpleasant metallic tang. For £18.50.

We didn’t stick around for dessert. And not just because we’d already blown the budget, but because of the service. Or, more accurately, lack of. Our waiter disappeared for long bouts.We tried to ask another waiter for help, only to be told ‘you’ll have to ask your own waiter’. This offhand attitude seemed the norm: when asking one chap polishing glasses where we might find the loos, he waved vaguely in one direction without looking up. The cloakroom assistant did the same, answering a question without making eye contact. Arrogance? Indifference? Who knows. It’s certainly not good hospitality. Still, if you’ve never experienced your ears popping as you take the express lift to the 32nd floor, or never gawped at this view, I won’t blame you for wanting to take your chances. Just bring your thickest skin.