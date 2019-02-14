Arepa and Co Haggerston

Restaurants, Venezuelan De Beauvoir Town
A Venezuelan comfort food joint on Regent’s Canal.

For a hunger that won’t be sated until your stomach is stuffed full of stringy cheese and stodgy carbs, I’d prescribe Apera & Co. Arepas are Venezuelan comfort food: hot cornbread slathered with butter or stuffed, like a sandwich, full of steaming beans or more of that melted cheese. This isn’t elegant: it’s simple, hearty food for big appetites.

Starters in the form of sweet cassava chips, are solid enough to start filling you up. Tequeños are a cheese-lover’s dream: strings of the oozing melted stuff cooked within blistery bread fingers. Onto the mains and the Perfect Vegan arepa – a wheat and gluten-free cornbread full of creamy avocado, hot black beans and sticky plantain – was warming but lacking in any seasoning or spice. The pabellón criollo, a generous plate of shredded beef, rice, cheese, black beans and plantain – was less bland, but still not hugely exciting on the flavour front. If you can face another mouthful after all that hearty, heavy grub, it’s worth returning to those tasty tequeños, this time with dark chocolate middles and ice-cream on the side.

Arepa & Co’s biggest draw is its sweet spot, bright and prime for people-watching, beside the Regent’s Canal towpath – well, that and all those delicious carbs.

Venue name: Arepa and Co Haggerston
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: 58a De Beauvoir Cres
London
N1 5SB
Transport: Haggerston Overground
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £60.
Came here on a Monday night and it was very quiet so easy to get a table. However, the service was pretty slow so we had to keep trying to get the waiter's attention! The food was very delicious once we ordered (highly recommend the plantains) and the arepa's are crazy filling - dont be fooled by their appearance! They look a tad underwhelming when you receive them.


When we got the bill the restaurant took 15% off our bill as a gesture of apology for the service (without prompting) so that won them back a star. 


The location is right along the canal so its prime spot for people watching-- just make sure you get a good spot so the staff can see you are waiting! :)

