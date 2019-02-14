Arepa and Co Haggerston

A Venezuelan comfort food joint on Regent’s Canal.

For a hunger that won’t be sated until your stomach is stuffed full of stringy cheese and stodgy carbs, I’d prescribe Apera & Co. Arepas are Venezuelan comfort food: hot cornbread slathered with butter or stuffed, like a sandwich, full of steaming beans or more of that melted cheese. This isn’t elegant: it’s simple, hearty food for big appetites.

Starters in the form of sweet cassava chips, are solid enough to start filling you up. Tequeños are a cheese-lover’s dream: strings of the oozing melted stuff cooked within blistery bread fingers. Onto the mains and the Perfect Vegan arepa – a wheat and gluten-free cornbread full of creamy avocado, hot black beans and sticky plantain – was warming but lacking in any seasoning or spice. The pabellón criollo, a generous plate of shredded beef, rice, cheese, black beans and plantain – was less bland, but still not hugely exciting on the flavour front. If you can face another mouthful after all that hearty, heavy grub, it’s worth returning to those tasty tequeños, this time with dark chocolate middles and ice-cream on the side.

Arepa & Co’s biggest draw is its sweet spot, bright and prime for people-watching, beside the Regent’s Canal towpath – well, that and all those delicious carbs.