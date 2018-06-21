Arket Café

A vegetarian café in the Arket store.

A tiny Swedish café tucked into the corner of the Arket store on Regent Street, this provides a sweet, slim space to nosh some lunch away from the shopping hustle and bustle. According to the website, the menu here is guided by the New Nordic Foods Manifesto, which is a slightly fancy way of saying that the vegetarian sandwiches, pastries and salads on offer come with a dose of Scando ethics and ingredients.

One of the best bites was an open sandwich on dark rye smeared with honeyed goat cheese and sparked by crispy radishes, spicy sprouts, crunchy roast almonds and chewy puffed wheat. Another winner: roasted carrot salad cut through with sharp blue cheese, dill and fresh lettuce leaves and arranged in a pool of creamy humous.

Pastries are brought in frozen from Sweden and baked fresh in house. Don’t miss the bathed-in-butter sticky bun topped with roasted pumpkin seeds and the moreish spicy cardamom cookie. Eating in the middle of a shop is a little odd, but on the plus side: these Norse nibbles will nourish the inner Viking in all of us.