Yeah, Aside is yet another new opening from the bods behind Peckham’s Old Spike Roastery. But with their track record (see Spike + Earl in Camberwell, and the awesome Coal Rooms by Peckham Rye station), who’s complaining? Not me.

This one is attached to the Assembly Point gallery, up near Peckham’s modernist library. It’s a lovely room, with swathes of light wood, an open kitchen counter strewn with vegetables (like a classic still life through an Ikea filter) and designer tables with little shelves underneath for menus, cutlery and napkins. It’s got a makeshift vibe, but one that’s far more hygge than hacked together.

The food: modern European small plates. No surprises there. I ordered the entire menu, each item sparsely listed as two or three core ingredients. It was all – with the exception of an over-sweet and rather possety citrus part of a ‘lobster, cucumber and lemon’ dish – stupendous. Some plates were exercises in canny shopping: chunks of bull’s heart tomato sloshed with herby lovage oil and an excellent burrata, served with chunks of just-ripe peach, for example. But the cooking proper was genuinely fab, and endlessly refined. Think a fresh, fiery little plate of homemade kimchi, its thick sheaves of cabbage strewn with chilli. Or a pile of delica pumpkin, roasted so its flavour was almost caramel, fragrant with lemongrass and crunchy with cobnuts – a warming, autumnal plate only just bettered by one of charred sweetcorn, tossed with chanterelles and thin, bitter radicchio leaves. Stirling bonfire food, even if it did need more creamy sauce.

Highlights? I’ll pick three. One: ‘chopped belted Galloway & charcoal oil’ was a superlative steak tartare. The oil imparted a little gutsy smokiness and the whole lot was topped with peppery nasturtium leaves.

Second, an off-menu side of confit potatoes. Paper-thin slices were pressed into a block and deep fried; the frayed edges crisp, the insides meltingly soft but densely textured. They were quite insanely delicious, even without the splodge of romance-killing aioli.

Finally, a dish of ‘hake, ratte potato and sea purslane’. It was the best plate of fish I’ve had in London this year (maybe ever): a perfectly cooked hunk of white meat on creamy, puréed potatoes, with a nobble of charred fennel for a lighter aniseed note and sea purslane (a kind of marsh-growing shrub) powdered and sprinkled on top. Jesus, it was good.

In most other parts of Zone 2, a restaurant this good would be an anomaly. In the Camberwell/Peckham hinterlands, it’s just another triumph to add to the pile. Still, it’s hard to see this style of cleanly refined European cooking being bettered round here soon. SE15, you are blessed.