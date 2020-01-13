Baba G's Bhangra Burger

An Indian-style burger joint in Camden Market.

Indian-style patty purveyor Baba G’s has been kicking around in stall and pop-up

form for years, but the street food favourite gained a bit of well-deserved press buzz after winning the BBC’s ‘Million Dollar Menu’ early in 2019. The result of its seed investment prize is this, a permanent bare-bricks’n’mortar hub in Camden Market.

The canny menu stretches out a few flavours across myriad dishes. Behold, the saag paneer ‘pachos’: a hefty platter of mini-poppadoms, covered in tamarind chutney, raita, earthy

stewed greens and teeny cubes of fried tikka paneer cheese. Genius stuff, and more interesting to eat than the saag paneer burger, which saw all the same ingredients in a bun, with a whole bhaji plonked on top.

More satisfying was the signature lamb jalfrezi burger: all the same toppings, this time without cheese, but with a smattering of sweltering chilli heat. Chicken tikka ‘nuggets’ turned out to be boned-out legs, well seasoned and perfectly fried. In a world of perfunctory patties, Baba G’s is a fresh new take on the evergreen, seemingly unimprovable, staple.