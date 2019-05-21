Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Baltic

Baltic

Restaurants, Eastern European Southwark
4 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5 stars
(15user reviews)
1/4
Baltic Restaurant. Press handout.
2/4
Baltic Restaurant. Press handout.
3/4
Baltic Restaurant. Press handout.
(Sara Elin Nilsson)
4/4
Sara Elin Nilsson

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

An iconic restaurant serving classic cuisine from the former Baltic states

Something of a Southwark icon, Baltic has been going strong since it opened in 2001, and with good reason: it’s brilliant. Here, you’ll find all the best dishes from across the Baltic states, that section of the former Russian empire bordered by the Baltic Sea (now Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia). You think you don’t know these dishes? Oh, but you do.

It’s in an absolute tardis of a building. The cute, rustic-looking frontage gives way first to a bar, then a double-height dining room with a timber-framed, glass-paned ceiling. The look is a bit ‘smart noughties’: matt-black floors, good linen tablecloths, a mix of moody back-lighting and natural rays, but it works. It’s classy and atmospheric. And the service is utterly charming.

As for the food, it’s mostly terrific. Highlights from a recent visit include moreish cheese and potato pierogi (frilly-edged dumplings, not unlike gyoza), fluffy blini with lashings of smoked salmon, or the star dish: juicy pork-and-veal pelmeni (like fat ravioli). Or if you want to keep it simple, go for the classic blini with smoked salmon: a trio of large, fluffy pancakes absolutely groaning with good-quality fish, plus dinky pot of soured cream on the side. Large plates were equally memorable – try the comforting choucroute, a mellow bed of warm pickled cabbage with hunks of juicy pork three ways – while the yoghurty cucumber salad was as good as I’ve had in London. Only the plaki (a kind of rosti), with its too-charred edge, was a momentary blip.

Our tip? Go with friends and share, or be prepared to swallow your pride and ask for a doggy bag: portions are epic. You could, of course, strategically under-order, but really would be a shame.

By: Tania Ballantine

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 74 Blackfriars Road
London
SE1 8HA
Transport: Tube: Southwark
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £100.
Contact:
www.balticrestaurant.co.uk Call Venue 020 7928 1111
Do you own this business?

Users say (15)

4 out of 5 stars

Average User Rating

4 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:6
  • 4 star:7
  • 3 star:0
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:2
LiveReviews|15
1 person listening
Tastemaker

Surprisingly delicious food and amazing service.

My husband and I went here after work last Tuesday. It's a very unassuming restaurant front, with the awning and exterior making you think a cosy place inside awaits you. But nope, first you enter and there are velvet drapes you must walk through. Fancy.

There's a courteous coat check girl to your left and then an intimate bar area you walk through. But then BAM you come up the massive, airy seating area with sky-high ceilings, like a ski chateau.

Christmas crackers were provided at the tables; free bread and adornments like pickles and a beetroot dip accompany it. So far, so good. A server came soon after we seated. I ordered the (very good) dry house wine and the potato latkes with mushroom, chestnuts and broad beans; also the wild mushroom soup as a starter. My husband got the hunter stew.

I was impressed with how large - and delicious!- my latkes were. Two pieces with the edges a bit burnt (which I loved), with a generous topping of the water chestnuts and such. I even had enough for leftovers. My husband said his stew was filling and quite adequate. Extra bread was provided at no extra cost. The soup was a rich, earthy taste and quite creamy (if a bit small for £5).

The service was one of the best I've had in London, despite how busy the restaurant was.

tastemaker

Some of the best cocktails around! The atmosphere in here is lovely and pictures don't quite do it justice, it's all vaulted ceilings and airy spaces. The food is on the expensive side so I've never eaten, though they do have a lunch or pre-theatre menu. The cocktails though are something else, all fresh flavours with healthy glugs of vodka. The staff are also very friendly and happy to recommend new drinks to try!


It's hard to define what makes a place special: the atmosphere, the staff, the venue, the produce. In the case of Baltic, it's all of these things coming together in exceptional fashion. Everything from Manhanttens at the bar (with a Polish twist), to herring in the charmingly warm yet large dining area, is extremely well considered. The service is fantastic, adapting in a fully booked restaurant when you turn up with three people rather than the promised two seemed perhaps a challenge too far but, as if by magic, the ideal table appeared before the aperitif had been finished.

I couldn't recommend this absolute gem of a restaurant highly enough.

tastemaker

My friend Alicia has been raving about this restaurant for years and finally I got to experience it myself yesterday, in the sweltering 32C degrees of heatwaved London!


It's very easy to find as it is located just across Southwark underground station. It's also a short walk away from Tate Modern which makes it an excellent place to head to if you want something different after an exhibition. 

There were excellent choices for cocktails, I decided on Potocki Cumin Sour which promised egg white and Gomme. There was a spicy undercurrent but the cumin didn't shine. It's not something I will order again. Alicia's choice of Beetroot Martini tasted much better and looks very vibrant.


The menu is filled with Baltic offerings and there were special sections dedicated to blinis and dumplings. The selection for starters and meat are long and I was tempted by a lot of things. 


In the end, my stomach decided. I ordered the assorted blinis - which came with 3  buckwheat blinis, smoked salmon, caviar, herring and aubergine caviar. The smoked salmon tasted home made which was thick and flavouful and fresh. the aubergine caviar was excellent too and the caviar was outstanding. Paired with blinis and sour cream, they indeed set your palate right for a Baltic adventure. I ordered a second round of blinis. 


Alicia had the steak tartare which was served with raw egg and toast. She mixed the egg into the tartare herself and it was an excellent dish.


I ordered my rump of lamb medium but it arrived well - still tender and delicious so I have no complains. I ordered a side dish of hand cut chips. The aubergine that came with it was excellent and smokey. Alicia had Bitki - which was veal escalope and Kopytka dumplings in creamy Girolles sauce. 


Because it was hot and sticky and I usually don't eat that much in summer, my stomach felt properly assaulted by the amount of food I consumed. The portions are generous. I thought I shouldn't have ordered the second roung of blinis. If I come back in summer, I woudl definitely order one of the cold soups and just a salad or a main course of blinis.


After dinner, we were too full for desserts but decided to have a few rounds of vodka shots. I had the delicious pepper/chili vodka for my first round. Alicia had blackberry. My chili vodka was excellent and actually manage to make my body warmer than it already it.


We both had the rose petal vodka as our next choice and it was syrupy and sweet and punchy. And excellent end to the meal.


On the way out I spotted the jars of fruits and the small barrel and copper distillery equipment. One of the waiters told us that they made their vodkas themselves and explained the process.


Service was quick, friendly, helpful and non intrusive.

Tastemaker

I was not a fan.  The food was relatively inexpensive, but compared to food from Poland I found it to be bland.  We went as a group for a reunion and if this is what you are planning on doing, note: don't.


I was very disappointed. I booked my birthday party at the restaurant and I'm shocked the way we were served. Not to mention that our party was the biggest at the time in the restaurant we got very little attention from the staff. We constantly had to look for someone to serve us. Having such a big group, we were expecting to have at least one person dedicated to our table. Staff attitude was unbelievable too.

Food was very basic and simple, although from speaking to the receptionist I was given an impression that it is a high end food and high end restaurant. I'm sorry to say, but it was neither. It was very far from high end and I was devastated how disappointed I was and how disappointed my friends were left after disaster birthday party at Baltic. I would not suggest this restaurant to anyone.

Tastemaker

on of the first high end balitc/nordic cuisine restaurants and still one of the very best in London. The food is great and the restaurant opens into a light spacious open room, its quite a surprise given the narrow area at the front that houses the bar, its almost like the tardis.

Staff Writer

Doesn't look like much from the outside but step through the doors and you find yourself in a gorgeous space: light and airy with just the right amount of buzz. First up: order one of their signature vodka martinis. A word of warning: they are divine but seriously strong. This is a particularly great place for vodka fans - they have an extensive vodka list and the Kazakh organic number we tried was as smooth as they come. Then dive into the menu of Polish blinis, dumplings and warming stews. This is the perfect place for winter eating and everything we ate was top notch.  

Tastemaker

Gorgeous setting, and equally gorgeous food. Great place for large groups or events. I went on a work event and ate set menu 3 - which for the quality and amount of food is a great deal. 


Haha hey Lisa i suggest you to buy a map so maybe you will find out why its called Baltic!Great restaurant btw


My daughter had her wedding at Baltic. It was fantastic! Great service, food was outstanding, warm atmosphere and the spiced pear cocktails delicious. Really worth a visit.


Why's it called Baltic if it's a Polish restaurant? Otherwise great food, nothing to complain about :)


I've been here many times over the past 10 years and I have to say I've never had anything but a great time. The menu's E European but with a very light touch and there doesn't seem to be anywhere else like it in London. Plus I sometimes find placed open so long to kind of rest on their laurels a bit but whenever I go it still feels very fresh.

View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...