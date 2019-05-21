Baltic
An iconic restaurant serving classic cuisine from the former Baltic states
Something of a Southwark icon, Baltic has been going strong since it opened in 2001, and with good reason: it’s brilliant. Here, you’ll find all the best dishes from across the Baltic states, that section of the former Russian empire bordered by the Baltic Sea (now Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia). You think you don’t know these dishes? Oh, but you do.
It’s in an absolute tardis of a building. The cute, rustic-looking frontage gives way first to a bar, then a double-height dining room with a timber-framed, glass-paned ceiling. The look is a bit ‘smart noughties’: matt-black floors, good linen tablecloths, a mix of moody back-lighting and natural rays, but it works. It’s classy and atmospheric. And the service is utterly charming.
As for the food, it’s mostly terrific. Highlights from a recent visit include moreish cheese and potato pierogi (frilly-edged dumplings, not unlike gyoza), fluffy blini with lashings of smoked salmon, or the star dish: juicy pork-and-veal pelmeni (like fat ravioli). Or if you want to keep it simple, go for the classic blini with smoked salmon: a trio of large, fluffy pancakes absolutely groaning with good-quality fish, plus dinky pot of soured cream on the side. Large plates were equally memorable – try the comforting choucroute, a mellow bed of warm pickled cabbage with hunks of juicy pork three ways – while the yoghurty cucumber salad was as good as I’ve had in London. Only the plaki (a kind of rosti), with its too-charred edge, was a momentary blip.
Our tip? Go with friends and share, or be prepared to swallow your pride and ask for a doggy bag: portions are epic. You could, of course, strategically under-order, but really would be a shame.
|Address:
|
74 Blackfriars Road
London
SE1 8HA
|Transport:
|Tube: Southwark
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £100.
Lovely and peaceful atmosphere.
Food super good !!!!
It's hard to define what makes a place special: the atmosphere, the staff, the venue, the produce. In the case of Baltic, it's all of these things coming together in exceptional fashion. Everything from Manhanttens at the bar (with a Polish twist), to herring in the charmingly warm yet large dining area, is extremely well considered. The service is fantastic, adapting in a fully booked restaurant when you turn up with three people rather than the promised two seemed perhaps a challenge too far but, as if by magic, the ideal table appeared before the aperitif had been finished.
I couldn't recommend this absolute gem of a restaurant highly enough.
I was very disappointed. I booked my birthday party at the restaurant and I'm shocked the way we were served. Not to mention that our party was the biggest at the time in the restaurant we got very little attention from the staff. We constantly had to look for someone to serve us. Having such a big group, we were expecting to have at least one person dedicated to our table. Staff attitude was unbelievable too.
Food was very basic and simple, although from speaking to the receptionist I was given an impression that it is a high end food and high end restaurant. I'm sorry to say, but it was neither. It was very far from high end and I was devastated how disappointed I was and how disappointed my friends were left after disaster birthday party at Baltic. I would not suggest this restaurant to anyone.
Haha hey Lisa i suggest you to buy a map so maybe you will find out why its called Baltic!Great restaurant btw
My daughter had her wedding at Baltic. It was fantastic! Great service, food was outstanding, warm atmosphere and the spiced pear cocktails delicious. Really worth a visit.
Why's it called Baltic if it's a Polish restaurant? Otherwise great food, nothing to complain about :)
I've been here many times over the past 10 years and I have to say I've never had anything but a great time. The menu's E European but with a very light touch and there doesn't seem to be anywhere else like it in London. Plus I sometimes find placed open so long to kind of rest on their laurels a bit but whenever I go it still feels very fresh.
