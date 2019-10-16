Bar Boulud
A French-style bistro by Daniel Boulud in the Mandarin Oriental.
Bar Boulud, by world-renowned chef Daniel Boulud, is a jazzed-up French bistro in the chichi Mandarin Oriental in Knightsbridge. Its signature burgers are good enough to make best-of lists and even, on a good day, top them. The BB burger is a near-perfect triumph of juicy beef, pulled short rib, crunchy fried onions and buttery foie gras piled high on a salty black onion bun.
Besides the burgers, Bar Boulud is also known for its charcuterie, which is sourced from artisan purveyors Maison Vérot in Paris and served either individually or in large or small selections. The small plate comes with three cured meats and/or pâtés selected by the chef, but little thought seemed to go into our assembly of duck rillettes, duck pâté and ham. I remember the dish with three adjectives: cold, pink and boring. The texture and taste of the three selected meats got very samey very quickly, making it feel anything but curated. Good thing there were excellent bistro staples like hot garlicky escargot and French onion soup to break up the meat monotony. Also, the old school French desserts – pillowy soufflé rustled up in a new flavour every other week and delicious gateaux served with creamy homemade ice cream – were good enough to make Julia Child proud.
Service is proficient, but the ambiance of the back seating area is a little lacking. The vibe is more generic business hotel than swanky Mandarin Oriental. And sticky placements are inexcusable when you have the gall to charge £24 for a burger. Though this shouldn’t be forgiven, at least the burger is special enough to make you forget.
The full à la carte bistro menu, served Monday to Saturday, plus Sunday evenings, is based on seasonal, rustic French cooking, and includes an array of charcuterie, house-made terrines, pâtés, hams, saucissons, boudins and more, specially prepared onsite.
Also featured are Boulud's popular American transplants, the 'yankee' and 'piggie' burgers, as well as the signature 'BB' burger - unique to London.
The seasonal bistro menu includes an impressive selection of house-made terrines and pâtés, as well as a handful of signature sausages and burgers, adding an American touch to this French inflected bistro and wine bar.
The interiors are inspired by a contemporary take on the craft of winemaking with a sleek open kitchen and vaulted ceilings, while the deep, red-leather banquettes and zinc-topped bar create a comfortable and welcoming surrounding for a truly unique London experience.
The wine list focuses on Burgundy and the Rhône Valley, including many fine selections by the glass, as well as a wide array of draught and bottled beers. Two private dining rooms await those seeking a more intimate gathering.
Details
Address:
|
Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park
66 Knightsbridge
London
SW1X 7LA
Transport:
Tube: Knightsbridge
Price:
Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £135.
Contact:
Opening hours:
Bar: Mon-Sat noon-1am; Sun noon-midnight. Restaurant: Mon-Sat noon-11.45; Sun noon-10.45pm
Lindsey H
A friend and I went on the Time Out offer last night. It was a true 5 star experience. Staff were very polite, in abundance, well-presented, attractive, helpful and friendly. Tap water is available if you ask for it and I didn't feel embarrassed by the request. Water glasses were topped up continuously by waiters. Food was faultless and flavoursome. Starter was beautifully presented and consisted of three tasters with flat breads. Plenty of bread in the bread basket which was also replenished without request. Choice of mains: we had the tagine which certainly didn't disappoint and was served in the tagine itself. Desserts offered a choice of three scoops of different flavoured ice creams (the waiter kindly informed us of these flavours) and a delightful almond gateau. The carafe of wine was a good, cold rose. All followed up with choice of tea or coffee.
We had been told by email that we would have a two hour slot reservation but after three hours we suddenly became aware of the time but nobody had asked us to leave, even though the restaurant was busy and lively.
What a marvellous deal for less than £22 each with the fabulous TO card! The discretionary tip was only £7.33. Two very satisfied customers!
The service from the staff was amazing, I have to say for a more upscale restaurant I would have expected better chips with the steak - The duck, however, was great and the wine was also good
Epic sticky toffee pudding and extensive wine list. The famous foie gras burger is a must try, not to mention the fluffy gruyere puffs. Found the staff very friendly and accommodating.
just amazing !!!
One of the best burgers in London from a man who knows a thing or two. It's vastly different from Daniel in New York but I think it suits London better. Awesome service, too.
Went for afternoon tea yesterday. It was incredible! They made a point of explaining that it was not your typical afternoon tea (possibly because of complaints in the past) but having done my research I knew what to expect and I wasn't disappointed. The beautiful cake stands came out adorned with a base layer of savoury. No scones or cucumber sandwiches but a silky smooth chicken liver pate, crayfish sandwich and a pot of heavenly salmon pate. An upper layer of macaroons and ginger cake toppe with a layer of passionfruit tart and something my husband described as Chocolate Goo-but the nicest Goo he'd ever eaten. Yes it's expensive but afternoon tea in a central London location is always going to be. Couldn't fault the service either. Win all round.
Service was great. Food was okay, didn't serve tea and scones which was a bit disappointing, Overall rather expensive for what we got.
This is a great restaurant. Nice food great service