Restaurants, French Knightsbridge
3 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5 stars
(15user reviews)
2016
2016
Venue says Stylish bistro and wine bar by Daniel Boulud in Knightsbridge. Seasonal French cooking with an American touch!
Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

A French-style bistro by Daniel Boulud in the Mandarin Oriental.

Bar Boulud, by world-renowned chef Daniel Boulud, is a jazzed-up French bistro in the chichi Mandarin Oriental in Knightsbridge. Its signature burgers are good enough to make best-of lists and even, on a good day, top them. The BB burger is a near-perfect triumph of juicy beef, pulled short rib, crunchy fried onions and buttery foie gras piled high on a salty black onion bun.

Besides the burgers, Bar Boulud is also known for its charcuterie, which is sourced from artisan purveyors Maison Vérot in Paris and served either individually or in large or small selections. The small plate comes with three cured meats and/or pâtés selected by the chef, but little thought seemed to go into our assembly of duck rillettes, duck pâté and ham. I remember the dish with three adjectives: cold, pink and boring. The texture and taste of the three selected meats got very samey very quickly, making it feel anything but curated. Good thing there were excellent bistro staples like hot garlicky escargot and French onion soup to break up the meat monotony. Also, the old school French desserts – pillowy soufflé rustled up in a new flavour every other week and delicious gateaux served with creamy homemade ice cream – were good enough to make Julia Child proud.

Service is proficient, but the ambiance of the back seating area is a little lacking. The vibe is more generic business hotel than swanky Mandarin Oriental. And sticky placements are inexcusable when you have the gall to charge £24 for a burger. Though this shouldn’t be forgiven, at least the burger is special enough to make you forget.

Bar Boulud says
Bar Boulud is a French-inspired bistro and wine bar at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, under renowned Lyon-born chef Daniel Boulud, following the successful Bar Boulud New York.

The full à la carte bistro menu, served Monday to Saturday, plus Sunday evenings, is based on seasonal, rustic French cooking, and includes an array of charcuterie, house-made terrines, pâtés, hams, saucissons, boudins and more, specially prepared onsite.

Also featured are Boulud's popular American transplants, the 'yankee' and 'piggie' burgers, as well as the signature 'BB' burger - unique to London.

The seasonal bistro menu includes an impressive selection of house-made terrines and pâtés, as well as a handful of signature sausages and burgers, adding an American touch to this French inflected bistro and wine bar.

The interiors are inspired by a contemporary take on the craft of winemaking with a sleek open kitchen and vaulted ceilings, while the deep, red-leather banquettes and zinc-topped bar create a comfortable and welcoming surrounding for a truly unique London experience.

The wine list focuses on Burgundy and the Rhône Valley, including many fine selections by the glass, as well as a wide array of draught and bottled beers. Two private dining rooms await those seeking a more intimate gathering.

By: Nicole Trilivas

Details
Address: Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park
66 Knightsbridge
London
SW1X 7LA
Transport: Tube: Knightsbridge
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £135.
Contact:
www.barboulud.com/london barboulud@mohg.com Call Venue 020 7201 3899
Opening hours: Bar: Mon-Sat noon-1am; Sun noon-midnight. Restaurant: Mon-Sat noon-11.45; Sun noon-10.45pm
Lindsey H 



A friend and I went on the Time Out offer last night.  It was a true 5 star experience.  Staff were very polite, in abundance, well-presented, attractive, helpful and friendly.  Tap water is available if you ask for it and I didn't feel embarrassed by the request.  Water glasses were topped up continuously by waiters. Food was faultless and flavoursome.  Starter was beautifully presented and consisted of three tasters with flat breads.  Plenty of bread in the bread basket which was also replenished without request.  Choice of mains: we had the tagine which certainly didn't disappoint and was served in the tagine itself.  Desserts offered a choice of three scoops of different flavoured ice creams  (the waiter kindly informed us of these flavours) and a delightful almond gateau.  The carafe of wine was a good, cold rose.  All followed up with choice of tea or coffee.  

We had been told by email that we would have a two hour slot reservation but after three hours we suddenly became aware of the time but nobody had asked us to leave, even though the restaurant was busy and lively.

What a marvellous deal for less than £22 each with the fabulous TO card!  The discretionary tip was only £7.33.  Two very satisfied customers!

Staff Writer

My husband and I visited the restaurant for the first time last weekend and were disappointed. Sadly we felt that the food was average (we had the burger and the plaice) and the decor a bit basic for a restaurant that is considered to be one of the best and most exclusive (and most expensive!) in London.

Definitely not a place for romancing or impressing someone special. 


The service from the staff was amazing, I have to say for a more upscale restaurant I would have expected better chips with the steak - The duck, however, was great and the wine  was also good 

Tastemaker

This is a meal for when you feel like indulging in food, wine and wait staff that are unapologetically French. It may be a New York import but the small burger selection is just about the only giveaway here and despite being famous for this it was the authentic Toulouse Bistro food that drew us here. Escargots arrived in a bubbly bath of fresh garlic and the gruyère gougères made the perfect vehicle for the leftovers. Chicken breast usually makes for the most bland and avoidable dish on any menu but when paired with charlotte potato, swiss chard, blueberries and foie gras sauce it would be rude not to. The steak wasn't cooked quite as asked but when served with a mountain of addictive frites and a gravy boat of fresh Béarnaise sauce it didn't matter a whole lot!


I'd recommend sticking to the classics if dessert is on the cards - the blood orange cheesecake with pistachio ice cream was a tempting order but was of a deconstructed variety and fell a bit flat. Go for anything with chocolate or choux pastry in! 


Epic sticky toffee pudding and extensive wine list. The famous foie gras burger is a must try, not to mention the fluffy gruyere puffs. Found the staff very friendly and accommodating. 

Tastemaker

Some say this is the king of all burgers, others say it can’t even be considered a burger due to the sheer amount of ingredients masquerading between 2 sides of a perfectly cooked bun. The DB Burger, which is the most famous item on the menu, is the stuff of legends. It also has a legendary price to boot, but it is definitely well worth the premium. London has plenty of other good and affordable burgers, but what you are paying for here is not just Daniel Boulud’s brand name but an entire experience. It is the chance to say that ‘yes I have been there and conquered one of the most expensive and impressive burgers in the world’ (along with Minetta Tavern’s Black Burger in New York of course), and a badge of honour for any burger fan. The posh location means you struggle to decide whether to use your hands or not. The answer to that is simple. YES. Tuck in and enjoy.

Tastemaker

I was looking forward to dinner at Bar Boulud, thinking that because it was part of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, it would be an lovely upscale place for a meal out. Instead, the entrance is on street level, from an external door and the restaurant feels very generic, like we could have been anywhere. To give them their due, the staff were very friendly and attentive, always there to fill up your water glass or check if everything was okay. The food was very nondescript though. From the set summer Mediterranean menu, the vegetarian main was pasta with tomato sauce and a basil leaf. My friend had the chicken tagine which fit more with the theme but was still nothing special. We left feeling underwhelmed with the experience.


One of the best burgers in London from a man who knows a thing or two. It's vastly different from Daniel in New York but I think it suits London better. Awesome service, too. 

Staff Writer

Such a great restaurant, the service is outstanding and the food was incredible. Definitely one of the best steaks in London, worth multiple visits

Tastemaker

The BB Burger - enough said! Definitely one of the best in town! We had a great wine, too. 

Tastemaker

Definitely one of the top 3 burgers in London (in my humble opinion!)  Not the cheapest but you pay for great quality food and fantastic service.  It is nice to have a drink upstairs in the bar and people watch before heading down to get burger juice all over your face!  Great date spot....maybe for when you are comfortable in front of each other and don't mind a mess! 


Went for afternoon tea yesterday. It was incredible! They made a point of explaining that it was not your typical afternoon tea (possibly because of complaints in the past) but having done my research I knew what to expect and I wasn't disappointed. The beautiful cake stands came out adorned with a base layer of savoury. No scones or cucumber sandwiches but a silky smooth chicken liver pate, crayfish sandwich and a pot of heavenly salmon pate. An upper layer of macaroons and ginger cake toppe with a layer of passionfruit tart and something my husband described as Chocolate Goo-but the nicest Goo he'd ever eaten. Yes it's expensive but afternoon tea in a central London location is always going to be. Couldn't fault the service either. Win all round.


Service was great. Food was okay, didn't serve tea and scones which was a bit disappointing, Overall rather expensive for what we got.

