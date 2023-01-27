London
Bar Kroketa

  Restaurants
  Soho
  4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
The croqueta is king at this small and rustic Spanish spot on the fringes of Soho

The mighty tapas staple of croquetas now has a whole restaurant dedicated to it thanks to Spanish food folk Brindisa. An intimate northern-Spanish bar and miniature dining room on Beak Street, Bar Kroketa is rustic and informal, perfect for a quick bite or a more leisurely glass of Cava Brut Reserva after a long day of trawling around Soho. 

Though small, the place oozes with a passion for Spanish culture. It’s decorated with wineracks stacked full of Pharos, and we’re delivered a bowl of spicy garlicky olives on arrival. Bar Kroketa is all about having a good time, with delicious food, a lively atmosphere and the perfect plonk to go with it all. 

A chalkboard menu hangs on the wall, organised into four different sections: starters, croquetas, large dishes and desserts. It changes weekly, combining different traditional ingredients, but the croqueta is aways the main focus. 

Bar Kroketa is all about having a good time, with delicious food, a lively atmosphere and the perfect plonk to go with it all 

Croquetas come in twos, with five different savoury offerings plus two sweet ones for afters. The gambas croqueta was smooth and creamy on the inside and perfectly crisp on the outside, but the best part was the seafood aioli that came on top. Using the cooked juices of prawn heads in a garlicky sauce created a splendid depth of flavour. Warning: it’s rather rich, so one portion was more than enough.

An assortment of cod, whitebait and guindilla tempura, all individually deep-fried and piled up high, sadly didn’t quite reach its potential. Whilst the cod was juicy and crispy, the whitebait didn’t quite complement the cod, and a side of manchego fries wasn’t as cheesy as I might have hoped.

The dessert, though, was flawless. A sweet croqueta that came drizzled with salted caramel sauce over its crispy shell with melty chocolate inside. Simply heaven.

In traditional tapas style, we felt like we hadn’t eaten very much, but were totally stuffed by the time we rolled out of the door. Whether you’re after a small snack or a full-blown dinner, Bar Kroketa has got the goods.

The vibe Comforting tapas dishes in a small yet lively environment that oozes with rustic north-Spanish charm. 

The food Small plates of tapas with croquetas as the main event. 

The drink A variation of traditional Spanish wines that are perfect to pair with any croqueta on the menu – ask the very helpful servers for considered recommendations. 

Time Out tip Get a table near the kitchen at the back of the restaurant and check out the chef cooking up those mouth-watering croquetas.

Written by Grace Dawes

Details

Address:
21 Beak St
London
W1F 9RR
Contact:
