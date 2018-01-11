Bergen House
A bistro-style restaurant in Stoke Newington, with a broad European menu.
Bergen House says
The food at Bergen House is made to order in our open plan kitchen. We take great care in sourcing our produce direct from the best suppliers both locally and abroad. Along with our classic staples, you’ll find a good selection of regularly changing dishes to compliment the season and ensure each visit provides a unique experience.More Less
We pride ourselves on our wide range of spirits from around the globe, which (where possible) we offer at affordable prices. The wine list has been created to provide you with a simple but perfectly designed selection that compliments our food. Although cocktails are not on the menu, we’ll happily make you a Bloody Mary, Aperol Spritz or Negroni- just don’t go asking for a Pina Colada!
|Bergen House
47 Newington Green
London
N16 9PX
|Canonbury Overground
Average User Rating
5 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:1
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
roo s
We had a lovely meal this evening, there was 18 of us which is usually difficult to get a table. I would highly recommend the large table at the back with the fantastic chandelier and the antique gold and bumble bee ceiling.
nova l
What wouldn't we give for that extra bit more thats all we live for! why should we be fated to do nothing but brood on food, magical food, wonderful food, marvelous food, beautiful food, food glorious food glorious fooooooood!
thank you for a magical evening Bergen House x
