Following a stint at the Lost Rivers Bar & Kitchen on Old Street (RIP), Black Milq’s founder Natalie Slack moved her vegan ice-cream outfit to Hackney’s Containerville complex – and she’s continuing to push the envelope. Her plant-based creations rely on coconut and cashew-nut ‘milk’, while flavours run from miso caramel and pecan or five-spice ’golden milk’ to newcomers such as loquat jam and cardamom. Natalie’s ice-cream sandwiches are worth a punt too – don’t miss the classic honeycomb and pine-nut ice cream between two pistachio-coconut cookies or the new ‘whoopie’ sandwich (double chocolate cake/cookie with pumpkin-seed ice cream). You can order online and collect, or simply drop by and sample on spec (Mon-Sat). Also look for Black Milq on Brockley Market (Saturdays, from May 2019).