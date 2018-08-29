Boisdale

Restaurants, British Belgravia
Boisdale
A Scottish-themed eatery in SW1.

Even with a slightly ‘frayed at the edges’ feel, this long-established Scottish-themed venue is still a popular haunt – mainly for those who like their live jazz, whisky and cigars all within arm’s reach. ‘Red and green should only be seen upon an Irish Queen’, or so they say, but it’s everywhere here. All over the tartan carpet, the walls, the kilts and ties of the staff – my eyes ache thinking about it. It’s fun, in a novelty way, but food was decidedly hit-and-miss.

Starters promised so much – there was beautifully fresh asparagus topped with a crunchy-coated, perfectly cooked egg; and a fantastic haggis (of course) served over mashed tatties.

But then came the mains. A mighty fine, meaty venison ragu strangely presented with uncoated pasta on top of the sauce, started the warning bells ringing; but a steak ordered medium but presented well-done on one side and rare on the other, was the final straw. It became quickly apparent why ‘regulars’ all seemed to be ordering the house-made burgers. Chips, by the way, were perfect.

The overwhelming feeling of being in some sort of back-to-the-’80s experiment continued with pudding – cheesecake, crème brûlée and tarte tatin – you can guess the rest of the list. In short, an establishment your mum and dad used to think was a good night out and probably still do.

By: Dave Faulkner

Venue name: Boisdale
Address: 13-15 Eccleston Street
London
SW1W 9LX
Transport: Tube: Victoria
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £130.
tastemaker

There's no doubt that Boisdale is well renowned, so I chose the original restaurant for my first trip. The building is wonderful, full of little knooks and cranneys, winding staircases and fabulous decor. The Jazz is also brilliant, the band played till late which I enjoyed immensely. The food and service, was however a little lacking. I tried the traditional Scottish dishes, including the haggis, which was good, but definitely overpriced. I was pleased to have an intimate table, tucked away, however the service was very poor. I had to catch the waiter's attention numerous times and was left waiting a good 20/25 minutes after I sat down before I received any drinks! Although I'm pleased I paid Boisdale a visit, I sadly don't think I'll be returning any time soon.

A rather old school glam bar come restaurant set in the heart of Belgravia which stays open until late. Don't expect to find a cheap drink here.

I had a 50% off offer to try the new Boisdale restaurant that has just opened in Mayfair (a few steps away from Marble Arch) so I decided to give it a try. We decided to go for a charcuterie board that was nice but greatly overpriced. The spaghetti with lobster were on the other hand a hidden gem of the menu, tasty and unexpected. The chocolate pudding for dessert was ok but also definitely overpriced. Although the place was lovely with a piano player playing throughout the night, the service was terrible, forgetting orders or to give us water or bread when needed. Even with 50% off, the final bill was still quite expensive so I was glad we didn't go without an offer. Nice place but bad value, would recommend only if you are fascinated by those great lobster spaghetti. 


Great food, rude and very slow staff. Not worth visiting. There are plenty of restaurants in London that have equally good food are are polite and pleasant.


The second bar I've been to. Best bar I have experienced. Lovely Scottish theme. Amazing food.

