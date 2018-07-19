Boisdale of Canary Wharf
Scottish dishes in the City.
Boisdale, a traditional Scottish restaurant, is tucked away on the second floor of Canary Wharf’s swanky Cabot Place shopping mall. To get there, you’ll need to expertly navigate the rigmarole of glistening boutique-lined corridors.
The interior is characterised by garish tartan upholstery and blood-red walls, decorated with things like stuffed deer’s heads and a pair of trombones (there’s live jazz every night, but it costs extra).
A main course of roasted Orkney salmon was a delight. The meat fell apart like a heartbroken ex-lover and the braised lettuce, hidden beneath the two slabs of fish, added a pleasant sourness.
The tortellini stuffed with pumpkin and sage – one of two vegetarian mains on the menu – was fragrant and light. The pasta parcels, cooked to retain a slight firmness, were interspersed between soft, buttery cuboids of pumpkin.
Then there was the dark chocolate fondue: a masterpiece of cardiac arrest-inducing decadence, with an admirably molten centre. A quenelle of homemade pistachio ice cream brought freshness to the dish, breaking up the artery-clogging mouthfuls of cocoa. The food here isn’t flawless, though, and it is pricey (the cheapest main was £16). Both starters were lacklustre. The scallops were bland and unseasoned, and the mini roast haggis was dry – something even the generous pool of accompanying gravy couldn’t resolve. Still, this is undoubtedly one of the more interesting restaurants in Canary Wharf, which has its fair share of uninspired eateries. Head here for quality hunks of meat, friendly service, and a quirky, almost pub-like vibe.
|Venue name:
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Cabot Place
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4QT
|Transport:
|Tube: Canary Wharf
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £110.
Average User Rating
4.1 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:4
- 4 star:2
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:1
The menu at Boisdale's said that the haggis in its starter form would be a mini haggis. It was not. My starter was an enormous portion of magnificent haggis (with neeps and tatties) wafting calories into the air. There's nothing like haggis to exude energy. If it hadn't been that you have to put the energy into it in the dirt place, by feeding a sheep for some years and then boiling it's innards for a further year, I'd suggest it as an alternative to nuclear power. It's like a red hot coal fire in a plate. The traditionally served dish hit the mark- a little more fulsomely than intended. Even better was the…
For full review see the blog
The Boisdale Club – Quality Food and Great Music London has 3 Ranald McDonald’s extremely tasteful Scottish themed restaurants; we visited the one located in Canary Wharf. After being shown to our premium seats in the Restaurant which were close to the stage, my husband and I made our way down the tartan carpeted stairs to the Oyster Bar. As the bar tender constructed my Jimmy Roosevelt cocktail I found myself distracted by the magnificent crustacea display behind him. The Oyster Bar & Grill offers an extensive menu of shellfish, caviar, steaks, burgers and sandwiches. We sipped our pre dinner drinks seated on the Cigar Terrace overlooking Cabot Square. We don’t smoke, but having peeked into the impressive Cigar shop we almost wished we did! But a 1988 Vintage Cuban Cigar would set you back a smoking £275.00 – enough to burn a hole in anyone’s pocket! We returned to our seats in the restaurant upstairs, passing one or two stag’s heads on the way. Live music was provided by a young Cornish singer songwriter, Jessica Sweetman who was obviously inspired by the likes of Stevie Nicks. The waiting staff were attentive, but not intrusive. The food and wine were excellent, although I had a little gripe about my poached egg that was served with the gravadlax. The chef had managed to achieve a runny white with a firm yolk rather than the other way round, clever – but not very appealing! I was generously offered complimentary desserts in recompense. My main course of Risotto of Broad Beans, Peas and Courgettes was bursting with flavour and colour. My husband had the Mini Roast Macsween Haggis with mashed potatoes and bashed neeps for his starter and the Wester Roast Poached Salmon for main – both of which were beautifully cooked and presented. We didn’t try anything from the remarkable display of whiskies which range in price from a reasonable £7.00 for a 50ml measure of Famous Grouse to a staggering £755.50 per 50 ml measure of Glengoyne’s 40 year old malt! Maybe next time. In summary, The Boisdale Club is an ideal venue for meeting up with friends in relaxing, yet extravagant surroundings. Enjoy Scottish fare, fit for a Laird! With live music and great service you would be hard pressed to find a better place to spend an evening.
good
Although the a la carte is a little pricey, the cheaper priced 'Jacobite' menu offers a really good selection of dishes. The haggis is delicious & comes with a dram of whisky! The live music was surprisingly good, with a great atmosphere. Service was very prompt and friendly. On the whole, an excellent addition to the wharf.
Perfect, just perfect :) Full review: http://adventureaspie.com/2013/09/boisdale-of-canary-wharf-london/
Tried to use Time Out card for Saturday night, but was told this was only Monday-Thursday. Not in line with time out listing.