Boisdale of Canary Wharf

Scottish dishes in the City.

Boisdale, a traditional Scottish restaurant, is tucked away on the second floor of Canary Wharf’s swanky Cabot Place shopping mall. To get there, you’ll need to expertly navigate the rigmarole of glistening boutique-lined corridors.

The interior is characterised by garish tartan upholstery and blood-red walls, decorated with things like stuffed deer’s heads and a pair of trombones (there’s live jazz every night, but it costs extra).

A main course of roasted Orkney salmon was a delight. The meat fell apart like a heartbroken ex-lover and the braised lettuce, hidden beneath the two slabs of fish, added a pleasant sourness.

The tortellini stuffed with pumpkin and sage – one of two vegetarian mains on the menu – was fragrant and light. The pasta parcels, cooked to retain a slight firmness, were interspersed between soft, buttery cuboids of pumpkin.

Then there was the dark chocolate fondue: a masterpiece of cardiac arrest-inducing decadence, with an admirably molten centre. A quenelle of homemade pistachio ice cream brought freshness to the dish, breaking up the artery-clogging mouthfuls of cocoa. The food here isn’t flawless, though, and it is pricey (the cheapest main was £16). Both starters were lacklustre. The scallops were bland and unseasoned, and the mini roast haggis was dry – something even the generous pool of accompanying gravy couldn’t resolve. Still, this is undoubtedly one of the more interesting restaurants in Canary Wharf, which has its fair share of uninspired eateries. Head here for quality hunks of meat, friendly service, and a quirky, almost pub-like vibe.