A café focused on wholesome food and coffee in Parsons Green.

Fulham’s nattering classes have a new HQ – groups of threes and fours in baseball caps, yoga tights, lip gloss and sunglasses squeeze around small tables, air kiss, wave and generally catch up on the latest goss at this bang-on-trend café.

Turning up for lunch well past one, I was handed the brunch menu as a matter of course – you know how it is in Parsons Green. Staff are chalk and cheese, from the friendly welcome behind the counter to the gruff ‘tell me’ from a waitress once we’d indicated we were ready to order – while a request for poached eggs with a side of mushrooms was met with a face that suggested a grave social faux pas had been committed. A beef steak with roasted vegetables was fine, but came with a garlic-heavy salsa verde that lingered longer than the mother-in-law. But first and foremost this is a coffee, cake and chat kind of place. The caffeine itself won’t leave you disappointed, either – a flat white was rich and deep with a light liquorice aftertaste, and the in-house blend changes seasonally. This is a good spot for starting, or finishing, a weekend – expect to see and be seen.

Boys 'n' Berry
839 Fulham Road
Fulham
London
SW6 5HQ
Tube: Parsons Green
Lunch for two with coffee and service: around £55.
tastemaker

I had come to know of this place from a reliable vlogger's YouTube video a few months back, and by chance I was in the Parsons Green area over the weekend, We were unfortunately unable to stop for proper food but we had a coffee to take away. Their mocha carried a good, strong taste with the taste of coffee riding heavier than the chocolate syrup (which is what I prefer). We had a taste of their salted caramel brownie and it was unbelievably tasty! The friendly barista was also, so I was informed, very talented with his latte art as he said he would've done something different had he known I was going to take a photo (intriguing!). From my short visit, I would happily go again if I was around the area as the interior looks sleek, comfortable and a good place to chill~


