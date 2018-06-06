Bread Ahead Soho

A sit-in branch of the bakery, this time in Soho.

Beak Street’s Branch of the bakery mini-chain is one of those quaint cafés you pop into for a quick mid-day reprieve. There are the Parisian marble countertops, wooden bistro chairs and robin-egg blue walls – and then there’s the impressive spread of the kind of things you smell before you see: cinnamon buns, spinach and cheese quiche, or stacks of pain au chocolat. Of course, there’s also the famed bread (though in far fewer quantities than other locations), plus its signature doughnuts, in a holy trinity of flavours: classic vanilla, chocolate, and salted caramel.

The menu is the all-day sort, full of international breakfast faves (think Greek yoghurt with granola and fruit compote, croque monsieurs or French toast with maple bacon), but my personal highlight were the sugar-dusted amaretti biscuits. The size of golf balls, these had a giving, delicate crust that dissolved immediately and a soft almond interior with that glorious under-baked chewiness that’s often hard to achieve without tasting less than cooked. Too bad the slightly soggy (and slightly boring) avocado toast – a whipped spread on sourdough sprinkled with a few pomegranate seeds – didn’t deliver the same sense of indulgence. But it’s still a handy little spot for carb-lovers.