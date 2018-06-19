The first bricks ’n’ mortar restaurant from the award-winning street food stall, Butchies is a simple fast food joint, set across two floors, with friendly counter service, good music and sharp decor. The best place to eat is the bigger upstairs space, where it’s bright and retro-cool.

Burgers are big, the crisped-up fried chicken peeking luxuriously from the sides of the bun. The guac, chipotle mayo and streaky-bacon-stacked Jenny from the Block was made with thigh meat, making it daringly dark and fabulously juicy. The guacamole was a bit bland – more like crushed avo – and it could have done with another lashing of chipotle mayo, but the quality of the meat made up for it. The Hot Chicken came with an ‘XXX Hot’ warning that it probably didn’t need – but again, the fry was superb: light, crunchy and tantalisingly peppery.

If you’re getting the moreish strips, order extra sauces (50p a pop). They’re all thick and creamy, except the weirdly thin blue cheese one. Also, avoid the cheese fries, which were a bit cold, and came topped with a really sad little drizzle of cheese. Dishes like that mean Butchies doesn’t quite live up to the hype, but for fast fried chicken in Shoreditch it’s still a great shout.