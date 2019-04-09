Cantina Laredo
A modern Mexican restaurant in Covent Garden.
Cantina Laredo is a modern Mexican restaurant in the heart of Covent Garden that serves a menu of classics: tacos, ceviche, quesadillas, tostadas and guacamole all make an appearance.
A couple of starters were excellent: a pair of mushroom quesadillas, made with chewy blue-corn tortillas, stuffed with cheese and herby oregano, and the 28-day-aged ribeye steak tacos with chilli oil and a fresh-tasting ‘avocado emulsion’. Sadly though, most of the other dishes missed the mark. The menu made a big fuss about guacamole (it’s meant to be prepared at the table by a ‘guacamaestro’), but ours, a version with sweetcorn and hot Mexican peppers, arrived pre-mixed. And it was bland. After that there were some terrible pulled-pork sliders with mushy meat, a plate of yellowtail sashimi with no zing, and some greasy crispy chicken tacos that tasted like supermarket spring rolls.
The large dining room was also uninspiring, with too many hard angles and no atmosphere. It felt like a hotel restaurant trying to be trendy.
Overall, unless you’re going for those two starters, I wouldn’t make a beeline for Cantina Laredo. There are, simply put, better options in this neighbourhood.
|Address:
|
10 Upper St Martin's Lane
London
WC2H 9FB
|Transport:
|Tube: Covent Garden
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £130.
Users say (30)
Average User Rating
4 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:15
- 4 star:7
- 3 star:3
- 2 star:2
- 1 star:3
Visited on a Time Out Offer. These offers alone justify being a subscriber. Superb range of Appetizers. Brochetas Platters, quality Mains with fish and meat selections and tasty desserts. Enjoyably surprising was the excellence of the limitless wine served. Not downmarket discount but eminently quaffable. Plus charming and attentive service making for
a fun atmosphere.
NYE 2017 - 12 of us in the PDR area.
All new to this restaurant. Food was THE BEST - set menu as expected but so much choice per course - 4 courses for £35 - bargain. Great for me as well as usually a real challenge - vegetarian Coeliac. Great buzzy atmosphere.
Service was impeccable - from the reservation a few weeks prior - thank you Sonia - to the waiting team on the night.
I can't remember our waitress name but she was very knowledgeable and extremely charming. We will all be back soon. Despite the proximity of Dishoom I'd not ever now choose to go there after the debacle of trying to book there - they could accomodate 12 but on 3 tables and not guaranteed to be anywhere near each other! They are so 'up themselves'.
Cantina was an absolute all round delight and all my 11 guests agreed.
Only downside - we had already agreed to give our waitress at least £50 in cash tip - then we were clobbered with a 12.5% service charge on top of a bill well over £600 - we ended up paying both service and tip to ensure she received what she deserved.
I loved this restaurant. The service was prompt and they served table side guacamole. We had to wait a bit since we didn't have a reservation but they accommodated us as quickly as possible. You must try the tacos or the steak!
If you feel you're wahaca'd out, but still love amazing Mexican food, then definitely try Cantina! Amazing blends of ingredients replenishing the healthy feel to your dining experience. They even make the water taste good! Try the Aqua Fresca!
Big shout out to Christina and her colleagues too!
Fantastic food, great service, ideal location; will definitely return.
Priya - great service, good food...really accommodating of our large party. Would recommend, and go back
Real Mexican food in tasteful upscale surroundings. No gimmicks or tackiness as so often found in Mexican-themed restaurants. Hibiscus cheesecake with guava sorbet a highlight.
Everything about our dinner at Cantina Laredo was fabulous, from the greeting at the door to the service given by our engaging waitress. The food was fantastic, both for the eyes and the palette. Tacos and Guacamole were my favourite.
The restaurant is modern with a homely welcoming feel, I didn't want to leave.
I'll be returning for sure.
good mexican food but expensive
This is Mexican but not as you know it. I really enjoyed the plantain with black bean and grill options. The guacamole made at your table by a charming waiter is such a nice touch, I couldn't stop dunking the table tortilla chips in to see the bottom of the bowl. And I could have quite easily drunk my weight in watermelon margaritas!
Went for a dinner with friends. Shocking services by the manager. When ordered fajitas - chicken, it arrived with 5 pieces of chicken. Even the beef fajitas had more meet. When my friend question this with the manager we had received less then courtesy answer and they preferred to take the meal of the bill rather then add chicken to the meal. What can we say? If you want too try this place I would recommend elsewhere or at least don't order the chicken fajitas. This restaurant needs to rethink their appointment of manager and what it means to be polite to customers.
Went for Lunch today. Located at the bottom of West Street, near Leicester Square station and Covent Garden. Greeted by reception - warm friendly smile, very welcoming. Seated and introduced to David who was very helpful and clear with explaining the menu. Chose the 2 course lunch. Firstly I had these blue corn tortillas with chicken. Juicy tender pieces of chicken. The Brochetas de Arrachera Skirt steak skewers with sweet Mexican soy and chile de árbol are amazing so juicy and tender and the Chicken skewers with an agave chile glaze, finger licking good. Before the dishes came out, the manager Hector demonstrated with passion the freshly made Guacamole in front of us with Tortilla chips on the house, whilst your sipping on the beverage of your choice, my choice was the Margarita on the rocks. The lime is freshly squeezed at the bar and the bar man is pressing lime juice, adds to the lovely Mexican experience.
I can say with confidence the food is fresh which you will be able to taste confidently.
I wanted to stay and try every dish on the menu. Definitely worth the dining experience and i'm certain you will be dining at Cantina Laredo again.
Amazing food, drinks and service.
It may not be the cheapest restaurant and not with the most fancy food but please remember it is Mexican not French or Asian fusion. Therefore, it will not be that surprising. I believe that the food is served in nice dishes that appeal to Mexican culture those who ever visited Mexico, I guess can agree. Also, the food is fresh and tasteful (chicken with king prawns and green rice delicious), as a drink Mango Margarita is my favorite. The little touch of preparing the guacamole at front of you it is also outstanding remember you can chose what would yo like in it. Instead of old flowers you have lemons and limes on tables which are typical for Latino culture.
I never write reviews but Cantina Laredo is phenomenal. A group of 9 of us came here for my birthday just last week and upon arrival we were escorted immediately to our table (with a reservation of course). The frozen margaritas were some of the best ive ever had and my mole pablano was fantastic. The guacamole was delicious and freshly made at the table. I have no complaints whatsoever and can't wait to go back!
Eating there on a Sunday evening made me wonder if the food was as fresh as it’s made out to be. We were presented with a very poor example of ceviche which was served in very old, tough, stale corn tortilla shells and dull tasting quesadillas. The main courses, enchiladas, were covered in what appeared to be an MSG based sauce and again the tortillas were stale in taste and texture. With all the atmosphere of a mid-market business hotel it was hard to find anything to like about this restaurant except the friendly and attentive staff who asked for our opinion on the food and offered to fetch the manger. However, the manager refused to come out from the kitchen to talk to us.
I visited the resturant last weekend and could not fault the food, servie or the overall experienace. I thought the food was delicious and the staff were super sweet and helpfull. It is clear that the other negative reviews are written by those who should not dien out in London. I thought the price reflected the quality of the food and if I wanted a cheap sloppy meal in a greasy spoon I would do so. However the atmosphere at Cantina Laredo was worth every penny and I will be making my visits regular to the beautifully decorated resturant. A must for those who enjoy true yummy Mexican
I went hear with my family of four for dinner before a theatre visit. I can't agree with the Negative views expressed as we had a great time! The free totilla chips went down well with everyone and our steak and chicken Fajitas were spot on - our two children 7 and 9 ate everything and had never been to a proper Mexican before. The service was attentive without being obtrusive, it was lively without being too noisy and had a chilled Vibe. The two Magauritas I had were absolutely yummy. Decor was subtle and modern. All in all I can not fault this restaurant, they found us a table when we didn't have reservations on a busy Friday evening and nothing was too much trouble. Along with the Theatre trip this was one of the highlights of our stay in London.
Visited with wife and kid. Food pretty good; not overly spicy. Portions sizes reasonable, not US size. Guacamole starter excellent. Service was efficient and friendly. We arrived early so did not need to wait, but busy later.
I agree with the timeout review. The overall experience I had was bland and dull. Considering the price, there are far better restaurants you could be eating in.
Delightful service and atmosphere, smiley waitors in a soft lit environment. Quite expensive but totally worth!
Our party of four all thought it was good food, good service (attentive without being intrusive) + great cocktails at the bar (although these turned out to be expensive with the additional 12.5% service charge at the bar which we were not expecting). The no reservation policy puts us off and stops us giving it a higher rating.
