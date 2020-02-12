Chatica
Time Out says
A cute Columbian café in Elephant & Castle, Chatica is full of charm with colourful decorations and a scribbled menu on the blackboard behind the till. Columbian food is bashed out all day long, plus there is a counter crammed full of pastries. This place makes for a good spot for tea or coffee, too, but don't expect any dairy-free alternatives: there's just whole milk here. After a drink and a bite to eat, pop into the shop attached to the café, where there are all kinds of Latin American spices and specialties for sale.
Details
Users say
Nearby Restaurants
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...