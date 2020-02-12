A cute Columbian café in Elephant & Castle, Chatica is full of charm with colourful decorations and a scribbled menu on the blackboard behind the till. Columbian food is bashed out all day long, plus there is a counter crammed full of pastries. This place makes for a good spot for tea or coffee, too, but don't expect any dairy-free alternatives: there's just whole milk here. After a drink and a bite to eat, pop into the shop attached to the café, where there are all kinds of Latin American spices and specialties for sale.