A friendly neighbourhood café for all things crepes.

Perched on a corner between delis, bookstores and manicured streets, this Fulham Road café is clearly a local favourite. A Saturday afternoon’s visit saw it bustling with light-lunching young couples and families with Nutella-smeared small people in tow.

Unpretentious and a little bit messy, this homely joint serves up a generous selection of sweet and savoury crêpes catering for vegans, meat-eaters and sweet-tooths alike. If you’re of the opinion that brunch reigns supreme, make a beeline for their All Day Breakfast Galette. A classic fry-up stuffed in a savoury crêpe, it was the stuff of dreams.

The savoury options weren’t especially filling, which is probably no terrible thing, as they were essentially just a polite formality before the main event: dessert. Choose between a crêpe or waffle, smothered in dark chocolate, salted caramel syrup or sugar, and topped with a dollop of their creamy gelato. I took one for the team and tried all of the aforementioned toppings: all were lip-smackingly delicious and so worth the immediate sugar coma that followed. Whether for the food or the friendly French staff, Chelsea Creperie is just one of those places that you’ll keep coming back to.