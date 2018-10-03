A stylish Japanese restaurant near Bond St station.

Chisou was in the same Mayfair spot for 16 years, until the owners decided to change things up a little. Now, the original restaurant on Princes Street is a takeaway-only sushi counter, and there’s this new spot around the corner. It’s beautiful inside: there are loads of light oak tables, a calming wall of sake bottles at the entrance, and an open sushi counter so you can watch the skilled chefs at work. On my lunchtime visit it was atmospheric, relaxed and the service was lovely. Just the right amount of bustle; no one rushing you through your meal.

Cold dishes were definitely the specialty. A favourite was the horenso salad starter: a plate of spinach leaves beautifully arranged into a spiral, with crispy, spicy pieces of prawn on a bed of creamy yuzu sauce, and some ultra-thin dried noodles on top adding texture. Next, three different types of perfect sashimi (yellowtail fin, salmon and prawn), and some lovely soft shell crab inside-out rolls. From the hot menu, a few pieces of fried chicken karaage had an excellent bubbly batter, then there was a generous plate of soft rock shrimp tempura, and a couple of skewers of bready chicken tsukune (which just needed a tiny bit more crunch).

The bill was on the steep side, but this is beautiful sushi in a truly lovely spot – absolutely worth the price. If you’re on a budget, stick to cold dishes over hot, or visit during the day for a slightly cheaper deal.