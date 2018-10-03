Chisou
A stylish Japanese restaurant near Bond St station.
Chisou was in the same Mayfair spot for 16 years, until the owners decided to change things up a little. Now, the original restaurant on Princes Street is a takeaway-only sushi counter, and there’s this new spot around the corner. It’s beautiful inside: there are loads of light oak tables, a calming wall of sake bottles at the entrance, and an open sushi counter so you can watch the skilled chefs at work. On my lunchtime visit it was atmospheric, relaxed and the service was lovely. Just the right amount of bustle; no one rushing you through your meal.
Cold dishes were definitely the specialty. A favourite was the horenso salad starter: a plate of spinach leaves beautifully arranged into a spiral, with crispy, spicy pieces of prawn on a bed of creamy yuzu sauce, and some ultra-thin dried noodles on top adding texture. Next, three different types of perfect sashimi (yellowtail fin, salmon and prawn), and some lovely soft shell crab inside-out rolls. From the hot menu, a few pieces of fried chicken karaage had an excellent bubbly batter, then there was a generous plate of soft rock shrimp tempura, and a couple of skewers of bready chicken tsukune (which just needed a tiny bit more crunch).
The bill was on the steep side, but this is beautiful sushi in a truly lovely spot – absolutely worth the price. If you’re on a budget, stick to cold dishes over hot, or visit during the day for a slightly cheaper deal.
|Venue name:
|Chisou
|Contact:
|Address:
|
22 Woodstock Street
London
W1C 2AR
|Transport:
|Tube: Oxford Circus
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £120.
Average User Rating
4.8 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:11
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:1
- 1 star:0
Timeout came a long time ago!! Make sure you get a sushi counter seat in front of head chef Kodi san. Ask for the best fish that day and let him take care of your meal. You won't want to go anywhere else.
By far one of the best Japanese restaurant in London!
Great authentic Japanese in central London. Chef Kodi is very friendly and always remembers me!
Food is stunningly fresh and tasty, staffs are friendly and professional. place you want to take your love ones.
My favourite Japanese. Unpretentious great fresh Japanese food. I've been going there for eight years and have not had a bad meal.
I just can`t get enough of this place
Non in europe there`s a Japanese restaurant like Chisou, fantastic fresh fish and tremendous sake list. Do not hesitate to ask any member of staff for sake reccomendations as they`ll guide you through the entire list to reccomend you the best for your food.
Im a frequent visitor to Japan, and when i am at home in London, Chisou is my favourite Japanese Restaurant.
You reviewer certainly went to a different restaurant too, or perhaps he was just feeling grumpy that night. Mrs Diner and I went for lunch last week: the sashimi (particularly the mackerel) was outstanding, we had buttery, melting braised eel sushi, quality soft shelled crabs, and very good fried bean curd. I loved the beef (far too much, even for us) and the range of sakis was impressive. Warning: the portions are huge, particularly the "appetisers". And at £72 for two without drinks, this was not too pricey for what turned into quite a banquet. Oh, and the service was extraordinarily attentive (though one person - just one - needs a can of Sure. Please tell her quickly, rest of the staff, as I'm returning next week!).
This was some of the best Sushi I have eaten ! very fresh.
Sounds like Frank went to a different restaurant! Chisou is often mentioned as one of, if not, 'the' best sushi restaurant in London! Like the decor, the prices and service are not pretentious either. - I have eaten there at least 10 times and taken many friends there. The service has always been superb.
No 4 Chisou mayfair , chinese restaurant .Most of all waitresses are chinese and never lookafter to customers and talking too much in chinese language. That is so ugly..