Claw

Restaurants, Seafood Soho
The first permanent restaurant from the crab street food stall.

‘Anything you recommend?’, I asked our waitress, looking at her smiley, wanting-to-be-helpful face. ‘Oh, the chicken wings. They’re my favourite.’ This was at Claw, which as you’ve probably guessed made its name serving crustaceans. Specifically, crab (it’s even the logo).

I politely pretended I hadn’t heard her, then went for more of a seafoody order. There was crab mac ’n’ cheese, which was pretty stingy on the crab meat, but otherwise brilliant: cheesy, tangy and moreish. On the flipside, the crab roll had plenty of chilled meat, all stuffed into a rich brioche bun, but was a tad bland. My tip? Order them together: as a team, they really work. Grilled tenderstem broccoli was genuinely great: crunchy and lemony with a sprinkle of crispy seaweed. The unexpected star of the night? A blueberry cheesecake ice-cream roll, Claw’s twist on an ice-cream sandwich. Picture a slab of ricotta ice cream and jammy blueberry compote wedged into a brioche bun, plus sour toffee sauce and salty flakes of hard cheese. So good.

Sadly, there were plenty of slip-ups too. When I eventually buckled and ordered the wings, they turned out to be syrupy and bland. A fennel salad was underdressed, while the soft-shell KFC (Korean fried crab) had been clobbered by raw spices.

Claw is a good-looking joint, if in a slightly unoriginal way: open kitchen, concrete floors, exposed bricks and warehouse lamps. Order very carefully and you can still have a decent time.

 

Claw says
Claw, the award-winning street-food vendors with a simple mission of serving ‘sociable sustainable seafood’, are the latest restaurant residency at Soho pub The Sun & 13 Cantons. They'll be serving their signature cracked Devon crab claws along with an expanded menu until the end of February 2017.
By: Tania Ballantine

Claw
21 Kingly St
Soho
London
W1B 5QA
Transport: Oxford Circus
It was OK, rather expensive for not a very filing meal but it is seafood, it is central London so its sort of expected. Not a poshy restaurant. More of a casual spot for friends to get together eating seafood with fingers.


Crab roll (£9.00) was OK but those shells made it very unpleasant to eat. I wished they had told us about it before. Lobster rolls (£15.00) were better - there were still tiny shells. The sriracha mayo complimented the rolls very well. The toasted brioche was great holding those seafood meat was yumm! 

Didn't like the deep fried soft shelled crab. Flavoursome batter but served on the soft and soggy side wasn't appealing. The sweet lemon mayo promised wasn't great. It was sensed and lack the tangy lemon burst. 

Meat options are also available. Outside seating is very limited. Glad that we tried though.
tastemaker

Crab is my favourite so I headed here with my galantine on the day of love to indulge. We ordered everything off the crab menu. It was heavenly and the cocktails were delicious too. I would have liked more variety and maybe some healthier options as it was quite carb heavy. Great atmosphere, bill was a little higher than expected in terms of value.

