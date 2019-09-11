Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Comptoir Gourmand

A family-run French patisserie in Bermondsey.

Snuggled among the dining finery of Bermondsey Street, this bakery is the fourth joint of the family-run Comptoir Gourmand. Inside, it’s a shrine to dough – insanely good-looking baked things are enticingly laid out, surrounded by rustic wooden decor.

A croque monsieur came with satisfying griddle marks on the emmental, the creaminess of the cheese teaming up with the salty ham. The ficelle – a thin baguette – was so admirably fine it looked almost wand-like and the filling was ingenious: gooey mozzarella with walnuts, basil, garlic and olive oil. Then, a savoury pain aux poivrons – it looked like a raisin swirl – was a sleeper hit. Simple, sure, but it turns out that weaving bits of red pepper into the spirals of buttery pastry gives off a lovely, refined sweetness.

On to the treats. Say bye to the cronut – this place is all about the newer, sexier ‘brionut’ (a brioche-doughnut). The apple and cinnamon one was a delight: light, sticky and slightly spicy. Next, a pear danish was spot-on, while the lemon tart was lip-smacking – a perfect circle of crisp pastry beneath a cylinder of citrussy custard topped with wispy meringue. It was hard to eat something so beautiful.

Still, this bakery is slightly too small. Getting in on a Saturday lunchtime and finding a spot to stand, let alone sit, was kind of like playing the video game Tetris – only it involved humans instead of geometric shapes and, being humans, we were all madly jostling for space. Best to get your food to go, then.

By: Ella Braidwood

Address: 96 Bermondsey St
London
SE1 3UB
Transport: Tube: Borough
Price: Lunch for two with drinks and service: around £35.
Contact:
www.comptoirgourmand.co.uk Call Venue 020 7207 9512
Tastemaker

This place does great french baked and savoury goods that you would expect from an artisan patisserie. Everything is just really tasty with fresh ingredients. I like the detailing with their hand drawn characters and their baking trays. They do great monmouth coffee here too. In fact it’s always it always a difficult decision what to order as it all looks so tempting I will definitely be back for sure.


