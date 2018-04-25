The vegan offshoot of Middle Eastern-styled Comptoir Mezze in west London.
Even if you’re not vegan and live miles from Kensal Green, you won’t regret making a journey for this. An animal-free sister restaurant to nearby Comptoir Mezze, the smaller Comptoir V features the same Middle-Eastern-themed décor and is instantly welcoming and comfortable. The menu, too, is primarily Middle Eastern and North African, with nods to wider global flavours. There are several ‘big plates’, salads and burgers, but small plates are the way forward here.
I usually have no time for beetroot. But I had nothing but admiration for CV’s spicy beetroot hummus, which was creamy, fiery and utterly mop-up-able. An excellent shakshuka was rich, thick and nicely spiced, and tempura-battered ‘vegan dynamite shrimp’ was too intriguing not to order. Did it taste like shrimp? Kind of. But it was delicious, so who cares? Then there was the Moroccan ‘ghife’ bread. Oh my. Similar to an Indian paratha, this was flaky, chewy, buttery (with no dairy, remember), heavenly stuff, perfect for soaking up all those big flavours.
The one letdown was a tagine. The sauce had a good flavour, but the vegetable selection was uninspiring. Stick to small plates instead. Desserts were wonderfully indulgent. The ghife-based Moroccan pancakes filled with caramelised biscuit spread were irresistible: it turns out anything on ghife is glorious. The banana and date crumble, swimming in custard, was soon a blissfully gooey mess. To top it off, prices are reasonable and the drinks list is impressive, whether you’re after something boozy or healthy – all vegan, of course.
Get on the Overground to NW10 and start getting more ghife in your life.
Our head chef Michael Ninvalle has taken inspiration from around the world with a particular nod to Middle Eastern flavours to design a vibrant and diverse menu of plant-powered delights. Some of our signature dishes include Shakshouka Tagine with Vegan Merguez, Vegan Jerk Burger, and Baked Vegan Parmesan and Harissa Cauliflower Steak, to nourish the body and engage the senses.
Come in for breakfast, lunch or dinner, or just to enjoy a glass of biodynamic wine, a vegan beer or one of our speciality hot drinks or nutrient-rich juices.
|Venue name:
|Comptoir V
|Contact:
|Address:
|
1 Keslake Mansions
London
NW10 5RU
|Transport:
|Kensal Rise Overground
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £70.
I'm a massive fan of meat, so when I was invited to dine with some friends at this vegan \ vegetarian restaurant, I wasn't too excited. I sat down, scanned the menu and went straight in for the veggie 'no jerk' burger and Aunt Esi's curried chickpeas... I'm now a convert. I don't miss meat with food like this around! It was delicious. Definitely spending the rest of veganuary in this place!
Very loud, reminded me of a coffee shop with babies being walked around. Not a place for a quiet or intimate meal. The food came out cold though tasted good. The portions were tiny! Service not great
A real local gem and great addition to the vegan/veggie scene. All the food was absolutely delicious and we didn't miss the meat at all! Definitely try the beetroot hummus, jerk burger and the banana, date and maple crumble!