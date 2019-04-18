Cremoloso Gelato

Occupying what was once a café offshoot of the Thai Grocer restaurant on Garratt Lane, Cremoloso does duty as an Italian neighbourhood café serving pizzas, cakes, desserts and suchlike – although most people queue up for its cool gelati. Run by a young Italian couple, this pretty white-painted place is dominated by a display counter offering around 20 different flavours – everything from rum and raisin, banana and strawberry to pomegranate, stracciatella and Snickers. They also do a few sorbets, some decidedly photogenic ice-cream waffles and an enticing sandwich combo in which the ice cream is stuffed in Sicilian brioche and drizzled with chocolate sauce. If you fancy keeping a batch of gelato at home, you can buy tubs to takeaway too.